Miss Universe 2019 host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the Best National Costume special award. instead of Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon.
Steve Harvey via Facebook
'Mali sya': Steve Harvey wrongly says Philippines is 'Best National Costume' winner
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 10:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2019 host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the Best National Costume special award instead of Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon.

A photo of Ganados was also mistakenly flashed as winner. "See, what's that they did to me the last time," Harvey said, referring to the fiasco when he infamously announced at Miss Universe 2015 that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez won the competition, only to backtrack that it was Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach who would take home the crown, triggering countless spoofs and Internet memes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s such an honour having to highlight my foodie side at Preliminaries last night ?? If it’s one thing I love , that’s definitely food !!! Any guesses what’s my favourite kuih from the tables ? . . . A Peranakan Indulgence by @carvenong_couture ?? . . . It’s such a blessing to be able to represent my country , Malaysia and have to showcase the Peranakan Indulgence to the world ?????????? All the sweats and tears are definitely paid off well ! Am so grateful to have you , @carvenong_couture on this journey of mine ! . . . Please do vote for the Best National Costume Award : 1) Log in to vote.missuniverse.com 2) Tap on VOTE NOW 3) Tap on NATIONAL COSTUME 4) Choose and Vote for Miss Malaysia ?????????? . . . #MissUniverse #MissUniverseMalaysia #MissUniverseMalaysia2019 #RoadToMissUniverse #ShwetaSekhon #BeautyBeyondYou #YourBodyYourSay

A post shared by Shweta Sekhon ???????????? (@shweta_sekhon_) on

Miss Malaysia's National Costume was inspired by the country's Peranakan cuisine.

Harvey earlier joked with Miss Universe Colombia 2019 Gabriela Tafur Nader, the last non-regional wild card called as part of the top 20, that he did not make a mistake.

Nader said Harvey was forgiven, to which the latter replied that the “cartel” hadn’t forgotten his mistake.

