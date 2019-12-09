MOVIES
MUSIC
Gazini Ganados at the National Costume competition.
Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather
'Steve Harvey is right': Miss Universe declares Gazini Ganados as real National Costume winner
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe host Steve Harvey was right all along: Miss Universe Philippines 2019 and Miss Universe 2019 top 20 finalist Gazini Ganados has indeed won the Best in National Costume special award, not Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon.

In a Twitter post after the pageant on Monday, Miss Universe declared: ".@IAmSteveHarvey  had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini."

It can be recalled that during the pageant earlier today, Harvey announced Gazini as the winner of the special award, with the beauty queen's photo flashing on the screen. But it was Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon who was onstage to receive the award with her Peranakan cuisine-inspired national costume.

"There is an eagle within me that wants to soar. It is with deep honor to showcase our national pride during the Miss Universe National costume show, the Philippine Eagle whose strength, power, and love for freedom exemplifies the Filipino people," Gazini said of her Philippine-eagle-inspired national costume by fellow Cebuano designer Cary Santiago.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“There is an eagle within me that wants to soar.” ???? It is with deep honor to showcase our national pride during the Miss Universe National costume show, the Philippine Eagle whose strength, power, and love for freedom exemplifies the Filipino people. Created by the master couturier Mama @carysantiago @carysantiago7 ?? Proud to have showcased your masterpieces in the Miss Universe stage. Your passion, dedication, and love for our country is admirable. ?? Here’s How To Vote for Best in National Costime Award. 1. Log in to vote.missuniverse.com 2. Click VOTE NOW. 3. Find and click National Costume. 4. Choose and Vote Miss Philippines #70 Credits to the rightful owners of the photos ?? #MissUniverse2019 #MissUniversePH #Philippines #MissUniverso #MissUniverso2019 #GaziniGanados #GaziniGanado5 #ForThePhilippines

A post shared by Gazini C. J. Ganados (@gazinii) on

2019 MISS UNIVERSE GAZINI GANADOS MISS UNIVERSE STEVE HARVEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: The 68th Miss Universe pageant
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The Philippines' Catriona Gray will crown her successor at the 2019 edition of the Miss Universe competition on December 9...
Entertainment
fb tw
Philippines' Gazini Ganados makes it to Miss Universe 2019 semifinals via wildcard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Philippines' Gazini Ganados has made it to the semifinals of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Monday in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bianca & Sherwin’s ‘secret’ revealed
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Until last Friday night (Dec. 6) when they showed up together at the Manila Hotel for former Pres./Mayor Joseph “Earp”...
Entertainment
fb tw
'Mali sya': Steve Harvey wrongly announces Malaysia as 'Best National Costume' winner
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the Best National Costume special award...
Entertainment
fb tw
WATCH: Winning answer of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe 2019 pageant
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi nailed the question and answer portion of the pagea...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
'Unnecessary': Steve Harvey's joke about Colombia's 'cartel' draws mixed reactions
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Should I go back? Tell me what to do,” Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur said in matching his energy, to which he...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 hour ago
In Photos: Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe journey
1 hour ago
Gazini Ganados ended her journey in the Miss Universe 2019 on Monday, finishing as part of the pageant’s Top 20.
Entertainment
fb tw
2 hours ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 touches on gender-based violence 
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership."
Entertainment
fb tw
3 hours ago
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2019 Top 3 Q&A
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The top three of the Miss Universe 2019 were all individually asked the same question: “What is the most important thing...
Entertainment
fb tw
3 hours ago
'A year with purpose': Catriona Gray's final words as Miss Universe 2018
3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Monday described  her reign in three words: “unforgettable, life-changing and...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with