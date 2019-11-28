MOVIES
Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball.
The STAR/Ver Paulino, file
Bea Alonzo gets honest about forgiving Gerald Anderson
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo admitted that she has not yet forgiven former boyfriend Gerald Anderson for breaking her heart.

In an interview with Boy Abunda in “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” the host asked Bea, “Have you forgiven the last person who broke your heart?”

“No,” Bea answered briefly.  

When asked if she will forgive that person, who many believe to be her ex-boyfriend Gerald, Bea said she will, but in time.  

“Tito Boy, kung tatanungin mo ko kung kailan? Hindi ko kayang sagutin, pero it's part of the process, it's part of my healing process,” the actress explained.

“Of course, kahit hindi hingin. I have to. Forgiving yourself and forgiving someone is about freeing yourself from all the baggage, from all the pain that you've gone through and just moving forward,” she added.  

Bea also said in the same interview that she’s not looking for new love and she is now happy for many projects along her way.

“Sa ngayon parang sinasabi kasi ng universe na, 'Oy mag-work ka muna, maging busy ka muna.' Kasi hindi ko din siya (love life) hinahanap honestly,” Bea said.   

