MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Bea Alonzo on moving on from Gerald Anderson
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.

At the press conference of her new movie “Unbreakable” with Angelica Panganiban and Richard Gutierrez, Bea said she realized that there are more important things in her life.

“Oo tapos na ko do'n. Okay na 'ko. Tsaka ano, sobrang daming blessing 'yung dumating, nag-360, ang daming dapat kong ipagpasalamat. Na-realize ko, ang daming importanteng bagay sa buhay ko hindi lang jowa,” Bea said.

Bea, Angelica, and Richard star in the movie “Unbreakable,” which will open in cinemas on November 27.  — Video by Kat Leandicho

BEA ALONZO GERALD ANDERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Most of your comments are wrong': Jimmy Bondoc tells Agot Isidro over PAGCOR issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Agot Isidro recently criticized Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for reportedly temporarily halting...
Entertainment
Bea Alonzo speaks up on ex Gerald Anderson, rumored new boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.
Entertainment
Sunshine Cruz reveals why daughters aren't using Cesar Montano's surname as screen name
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed the reason why her daughters Angelina, Samantha and Chesca are using Cruz as a screen name...
Entertainment
The Thais That Bind
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There’s a lot of films about people stranded on an island, including the 2000 Tom Hanks starrer Castaway about a man...
Entertainment
WATCH: Boy Abunda shares greatest lesson from Angelina Jolie
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Boy Abunda shared life lessons he learned from Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Glaiza de Castro gets foreigner boyfriend, urges Angelica Panganiban to do the same
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro has never been vocal about her personal life than now.  
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Jose Mari Chan collaborates with other OPM singers for all-star Christmas single
1 hour ago
What is Christmas in the Philippines without Jose Mari Chan’s beautiful holiday songs ringing throughout the nation?...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Best birthday for Kiel Alo
By Remy Umerez | 13 hours ago
The recent first solo concert of Kiel Alo at the Music Museum was a dream come true and the best gift he received for his...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
How did Drs. Vicki & Hayden get front seats at Gucci show?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Everyone can watch a fashion show but not everyone can watch it from the front row…especially not if it’s a Gucci...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
An early Christmas present for rom-com fans
By Raymond de Asis Lo L.A. Correspondent | 13 hours ago
There are a lot of colorful and lovable characters to root for in Let it Snow including a stranded pop star, a squad of competitive...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with