WATCH: Bea Alonzo on moving on from Gerald Anderson

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.

At the press conference of her new movie “Unbreakable” with Angelica Panganiban and Richard Gutierrez, Bea said she realized that there are more important things in her life.

“Oo tapos na ko do'n. Okay na 'ko. Tsaka ano, sobrang daming blessing 'yung dumating, nag-360, ang daming dapat kong ipagpasalamat. Na-realize ko, ang daming importanteng bagay sa buhay ko hindi lang jowa,” Bea said.

Bea, Angelica, and Richard star in the movie “Unbreakable,” which will open in cinemas on November 27. — Video by Kat Leandicho