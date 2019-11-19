K-drama star Jang Ki-Yong gets intimate with Manila fans, reenacts iconic scenes

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor-model Jang Ki-Yong literally got up close and personal with Filipino admirers at his first-ever fan meeting tour “Filmography” last Sunday at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, presented by Wilbros Live.

Through a random draw of seat numbers, three lucky fans were chosen to directly relive some of the K-drama star’s most romantic scenes from his latest show “Search: WWW.”

Playing the role of lead actress Im Soo-Jung’s character Bae Ta-Mi, two lucky women and one man (who Jang Ki-Yong hilariously and affectionately called “bro”) got a bit touchy with the actor.

The first woman delivered her Korean lines with the right intensity as the actor gave her a back hug.

The lucky guy “Arnold” reenacted the mole-heart drawing scene, but used his wrist instead of his ankle, all while making eye-contact, impossible as it seemed, with the actor who was more than game to do the deed.

The other woman had arguably the best role: fainting onto the bare chest of Jang Ki-Yong, who was wearing a long-sleeve top with a deep-V neckline.

Fan service

For new fans, Jang Ki-Yong’s sophisticated look might give the impression that the actor-model is the serious type.

On the contrary, the star emanated a playful personality — toying with his ears and engaging host Sam Oh and the audience with meme-like expressions.

The outgoing actor had as much fun as his fans during the relay and telepathy games.

Nine lucky audience members were again chosen randomly and divided into three groups to compete in a relay, consisting of five jump rope repetitions with Jang Ki-Yong, five sit-ups as he held their legs, and popping a balloon while hugging him.

The winners of the relay game got a once-in-a-lifetime polaroid with the actor, while the “losers” still had enviable consolation prizes: signed posters and a hug, to boast!

The telepathy game was a battle of wits as much as odds. The whole audience was able to participate in an elimination game where they had to guess what number between 1 to 5 the actor was thinking of until the two remaining duked it out in rock-paper-scissors.

The champion deservedly received a boxed collection of polaroids taken by Jang Ki-Yong, the only copy in the entire world.

‘A Star is Born’

“Filmography” offered a recap in pictures of the 27-year-old’s young life and explosive career that began on the runway.

Even with devilishly good looks, it became clear to the entire hall that the artist’s professional life took off because of his unshakeable confidence and nerves of steel.

Exploring snippets of his life with fans during the send-me-back-Saturday, Jang Ki-Yong made unforgettable quips with and without the help of his translator, like “I’m so sexy” or “I’m amazing.”

The actor-model also proved himself to be a triple-threat with powerful pipes that brought the house down.

He showed off his wide range and deep vocal color with live performances of “Beautiful Life” from the original soundtrack of popular K-drama series "Goblin," and “Shallow” originally sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film "A Star is Born."