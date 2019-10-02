K-drama star Jang Ki Yong coming to Manila for fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama fans are on a roll! Korean actor and international model Jang Ki Yong is coming to Manila for the first time this November 17, Sunday, at the Samsung Hall (SM Aura) as part of his 2019 JANG KI YONG 1ST FAN MEETING [FILMOGRAPHY] Tour.

Exciting on-site activities and up-close interactions await Jang Ki Yong’s fans in Manila as announced by concert and live events promoter Wilbros Live.

Jang Ki Yong won the hearts of Filipino viewers with his supporting role in “Go Back Couple," a hit Korean drama series that aired on ABS-CBN last year. Having started his modeling career with Seoul Fashion Week in 2012, he made his acting debut two years later through the SBS drama "It's OK, It's Love."

After two years, he ventured into TV drama acting through the SBS series “It’s Okay, That’s Love." Jang Ki Yong won the Best Male Actor Award in the 37th MBC Acting Award Drama series for his MBC drama "Come and Hold Me." Early this year - in May 2019, Jang Ki Yong received the Best New Actor for TV at the prestigious 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In addition to this, he was loved in tvN’s “WWW search word' and made his screen debut with the movie "Bad Guys: The Movie."

Tickets to 2019 JANG KI YONG 1ST FAN MEETING [FILMOGRAPHY] IN MANILA go on-sale on October 5, Saturday, via SMTickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets nationwide. Call SM Tickets at 470-2222 for more information.

Follow @WilbrosLive and #JangKiYongManila2019 on social media.