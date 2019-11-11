WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens give updates on their passports, visas

MANILA, Philippines — In line with the recent controversy that Miss Grand International Philippines 2019 Samantha Ashley Lo faced regarding her passport, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2019 Emma Tiglao have shared updates on their passports and visa applications for the countries they will compete in.

During Gazini and Emma's recent send-off in Araneta City, the queens were asked by the press about their preparedness for their upcoming international pageants.

Tiglao, who is gunning for a back-to-back win for the Philippines following Karen Gallman's success last year, said: "Because of the change of location, change of country, I will fix my visa first going to Egypt."

From India, the Miss Intercontinental pageant will be held in Egypt this year. The Philippines hosted the competition last year.

Ganados, on the other hand, said: "I was in New York before and Canada, together with Leren (Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up Leren Mae Bautista), Philippine Trapestry with Renee Salud, So, yes, I’ve already fixed my US visa, that’s already done."

Gazini explained that since she had been to US and Canada before, in Canada for the "Philippine Trapestry" event co-organized by Filipino designer Renee Salud, her visa is no longer a problem.

Recently, the Miss Universe Organization announced that this year's pageant will be held on December 8 in Georgia, USA.

Like Emma, Gazini targets a back-to-back win for the Philippines and succeed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Miss Supranational Philippines 2019 Resham Saeed, however, did not answer the question. — Video and editing by Kat Leandicho