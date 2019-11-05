MOVIES
Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados
Facebook/Binibining Pilipinas
'Abortion not an option': Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts to Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 11:32am

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in Atlanta, Georgia, a US state that has been on the hotseat recently for its controversial law about abortion.

In an interview with Philstar.com during her send off, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados shared her opinion about abortion, in line with Georgia's famed Heartbeat Bill.  

According to Gazini, abortion "is not an option at all."

“It's not just an option at all, for me. Kasi being raised by a very conservative mother and a country, I just think it's inhumane to do that,” Gazini explained.  

Georgia's Heartbeat Bill will take into effect in January. It would prohibit most abortions once doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat, which occurs around six weeks of pregnancy. The current Georgia law restricts abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Gazini hails from a pro-life family since she has been raised by her mother, a solo parent, in Cebu. She is still looking for her Palestinian father, who she has never seen.

As a predominantly Catholic country, the Philippines takes pride of its pro-life and pro-family values, as signified by the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a designated non-working public holiday in honor of the Virgin Mary, the country's patroness.

During this day, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray from the Philippines will crown her successor.

