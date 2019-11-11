Maja Salvador speaks up on rumored wedding plans with Rambo Nunez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador has denied rumors that she and boyfriend Rambo Nunez are planning to tie the knot.

In a recent interview with the media during her launch as latest celebrity endorser of Filipino fast food chain Jollibee, Maja said her relationship with Rambo is her most public relationship, so she would notify the media once they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

“Ay hindi. Wala pa. Sabi ko nga sa ibang interviews ko, ito 'yung first time na sobrang open ako sa relationship ko. Very open ako, so hindi ko po ipagkakait 'yung moment na 'yon, 'yung happiness na 'yon, mangyari man 'yon, mapagisipan man mapagusapan man, mapagdesisyunan man namin ni Rambo to take it to the next step, malalaman niyo,” Maja said.

Maja also said that she doesn’t know if she’s ready to tie the knot once Rambo asked for her hand.

“Hindi ko rin alam. 'Di ba ayun nga 'yung nakaka-excite, 'yung mga moments na ganyan?” she enthused.

Meanwhile, Maja is planning to spend her Christmas with her mother, who is now based in Canada.

“I'm very excited kasi 'yan ang favorite kong holiday. Mandatory na every third week or second week of December time for the family. 'Yung mommy ko, alam niyo naman nasa Canada na siya, nando'n na siya nag-stay for good, so do'n kami mag-Christmas,” she said.

When asked if Rambo will join her in Canada, Maja said "yes" because he's the special request of her mom.

“Special request niya. 'Uy si Rambo 'wag mong iiwan ha,' so ipagpapaalam ko pa si Rambo sa mommy niya,” Maja said.

The fast food chain officially launched the award-winning actress as the newest celebrity endorser of their all-star offering, the Jollibee Super Meals.

“Maja is a true superstar with so many wonderful talents and a great showbiz personality. Much like our Super Meals, she is definitely a lot of great things in one package,” said Jollibee Global Brand CMO, concurrent JFC Philippines Country Marketing and Jollibee Philippines Marketing Head Francis Flores.