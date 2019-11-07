Stars celebrate Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's engagement

MANILA, Philippines — "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo and singer-actor Matteo Guidicelli have announced their engagement on Instagram on Thursday.

On Matteo's Instagram account, the former racecar driver posted photos with Sarah, who is obviously wearing a giant diamond sparkler on her hand.

"I love you my love, now and forever," Matteo said in the caption.

Sarah can be seen putting her hands over Matteo's neck as if doing a "sakal" pose, a play on the word "kasal" (wedding).

Celebrity friends quickly poured greetings and well wishes for the couple.

"Yay!!!" TV host Karla Estrada said.

Actress Angel Locsin commented with three heart emojis and "Congratulations!!!!"

"CONGRATS YOU TWO!" said singer Darren Espanto.

"Congrats you two very happy for you guys," noted Matteo's fellow racecar driver Marlon Stockinger, boyfriend of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

"Congrats Sarah and Mattiiii" actress Dimples Romana added.

"OMG!!!!!" said singer-actor Gary Valenciano.

"I love you TWO!" singer Martin Nievera seconded.

"Congratulations!!!" remarked beauty queen-actress Bianca Manalo.

"Yesssurrr brotha!!! congrats!!!!!" added actor Rayver Cruz.

"Congratulations," said TV host Dyan Castillejo.

"I love you guys sooooo much!!" noted actor Kyle Echarri.

"Congrats you guys!" said senator Pia Cayetano.

"Omg! Congratulations! @matteog @justsarahgph love you both," remarked celebrity chef Margarita Fores, who Matteo worked with for a travel show.

"So happy for you!!!!!" said Alex Gonzaga.

"Woohooo!!!" added actress KC Concepcion.

"Ayun na!!! :)," commented TV host Luis Manzano.

"Happy for you guys," said singer Erik Santos.

"Wow!!!!! Happiness!!!" said singer Ogie Alcasid.

"Congrats!!!" exclaimed rockstar Kean Cipriano.

"OMG!!!!! So happy for you! @matteog —- look ate @therealaramina parang kelan lang usapan natin :)," enthused actress Meg Imperial.

Sarah and Matteo first met in 2016 through their common friend, Billy Crawford.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Matteo recalled having a huge crush on Sarah, which his then girlfriend, Maja Salvador, knew.

“I called Billy and I said, ‘Introduce me to Sarah, introduce me to her,’” he narrated.

Billy, who had a show in Cebu with Sarah, arranged a meeting between the two. Matteo then started "stalking" the pop princess by catching her show in Batangas and even lining up with her fans just to have a "selfie" with her.

“I sat down—really, at the back of the Popsters. Tapos pumila ako sa meet-and-greet, and then nagpa-picture of kay Sarah,” he told ABS-CBN.

He said that years after they have been a couple, he gave Sarah a copy of their first picture together.

Since then, the two have been very private about their relationship. Sarah always refused to be interviewed about Matteo. The public relied on fans' "paparazzi" snapshots to know their latest whereabouts.

With their engagement, the union of Team #AshMatt would surely become among the biggest weddings to watch out for!