MOVIES
MUSIC
James Reid at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball; Julia Barretto at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, File
James Reid has 'no problem' with Julia Barretto
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor James Reid doesn’t want to work with Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto because there’s “too much noise” with the controversial young actress.

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda in the his late night show “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” the host showed photos of actresses and asked James to choose Games Reid, if he wants to work with the actress on the photo, or Games Over, is he doesn’t want to.

Upon seeing Julia’s photo, James smiled and asked Boy if he needs to explain his answer.

“Do I have to explain? Games over. Ahm, just, too much noise when it comes to fans and stuff. No problem with her at all. It’s just too much noise. To make life so easy,” James said.

It can be recalled that James was rumored to have dated Julia before his current girlfriend, Nadine Lustre.

Meanwhile, apart from Julia, James answered Games Reid to Yassi Pressman, Liza Soberano and Kathryn Bernardo.

“Games Reid. Yassi’s a friend of mine since I went to Viva. ‘Diary ng Panget,’ It’s my first big movie with Nadine with Yassi and Andre and she’s been a great friend of mine,” James described Yassi.  

For Liza, James said Liza’s boyfriend Enrique Gil is his friend since he got out of Pinoy Big Brother House.

“Games Reid. Quen is a close friend of mine since I got out of Big Brother,” James said, while he said “Games Reid” upon seeing Kathryn’s photo.

It can be recalled that in a separate interview also with Boy, Kathryn requested not to be paired with James as her next leading man to avoid fandom war between KathNiel and JaDine.

James' girlfriend, Nadine, also echoed Kathryn’s statement when asked by Boy is she’s willing to be paired with Kathryn’s boyfriend Daniel Padilla. 

JAMES REID JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Festive Christmas wedding for Rodjun & Dianne
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
As they wished, Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina will cap their 12-year romance with a pre-Christmas wedding on Dec. 21 at the...
Entertainment
The tale of 2 tatays
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
I had the privilege of interviewing him a couple of times on Teka Muna and Pasada 630, and he was always very accommodating...
Entertainment
Another Ang businessman denies links to a Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San...
Entertainment
Good morning, Aga!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
t’s always a “Good morning” that kicks off Aga Muhlach’s days.
Entertainment
The Syota ng Bayan is back from ‘somewhere’
By Ricky Lo | 7 days ago
Gone for 15 years, Priscilla Almeda (real name, in case you have forgotten, Abby Viduya) is back to resume where she has left...
Entertainment
Latest
14 hours ago
Regine sings with Rick Price sounds familiar
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Pilipino pop music these days has reached a plateau. While the new releases are nice and well-produced, the songs are starting...
Entertainment
1 day ago
‘My Red Rooster Miracle’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
KSP ... Kasalan Sa Pilgrimage! Ang Poet N’yo and Eileen at the Kasalang Bayan sa Cana with the Saxum Pilgrimage 2019...
Entertainment
1 day ago
‘All About Gemma’
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
When Gemma Cruz won the Miss International title in 1964, a book titled All About Gemma was published shortly thereafter...
Entertainment
2 days ago
Episode 3: Feelers from the Great Beyond
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea —...
Entertainment
2 days ago
Close encounter with Angelina Jolie
2 days ago
“Family is earned. Family is built through loyalty and shared values.”
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with