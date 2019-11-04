James Reid has 'no problem' with Julia Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor James Reid doesn’t want to work with Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto because there’s “too much noise” with the controversial young actress.

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda in the his late night show “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” the host showed photos of actresses and asked James to choose Games Reid, if he wants to work with the actress on the photo, or Games Over, is he doesn’t want to.

Upon seeing Julia’s photo, James smiled and asked Boy if he needs to explain his answer.

“Do I have to explain? Games over. Ahm, just, too much noise when it comes to fans and stuff. No problem with her at all. It’s just too much noise. To make life so easy,” James said.

It can be recalled that James was rumored to have dated Julia before his current girlfriend, Nadine Lustre.

Meanwhile, apart from Julia, James answered Games Reid to Yassi Pressman, Liza Soberano and Kathryn Bernardo.

“Games Reid. Yassi’s a friend of mine since I went to Viva. ‘Diary ng Panget,’ It’s my first big movie with Nadine with Yassi and Andre and she’s been a great friend of mine,” James described Yassi.

For Liza, James said Liza’s boyfriend Enrique Gil is his friend since he got out of Pinoy Big Brother House.

“Games Reid. Quen is a close friend of mine since I got out of Big Brother,” James said, while he said “Games Reid” upon seeing Kathryn’s photo.

It can be recalled that in a separate interview also with Boy, Kathryn requested not to be paired with James as her next leading man to avoid fandom war between KathNiel and JaDine.

James' girlfriend, Nadine, also echoed Kathryn’s statement when asked by Boy is she’s willing to be paired with Kathryn’s boyfriend Daniel Padilla.