Claudine Barretto
Pang-Masa/File
Claudine Barretto shows video of Marjorie allegedly threatening to hurt mom Inday
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto has exposed her sister Marjorie Barretto's video in which Marjorie was allegedly saying that their mother Inday is so dramatic, so she wants to punch her.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted a video clip of the interview of her sister Marjorie with Karen Davila, in which Marjorie was saying that she’s a good daughter. Also included in the clip is the viral video of Marjorie in the hospital with son Leon and daughters Claudia and Dani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Heart breaks for my mom. Although this didn’t surprise me bcoz she does this all the time.earlier this year she was going to hurt my mom physically & in so many more times.now that my Dad is not around i promise on my father’s grave that this will never happen again. This was the argument my mom & Marjorie had regarding julias 500k hospital contribution ( in exchange of my parents subic home ) #gooddaughter Here’s a fact ) Marjorie came out of the icu where my dad was in a critical condition. Only 2 visitors at a time can enter the ICU ( it was only mom inday & Marjorie inside the icu She then says , super drama si inday baka MASAPAK KO ( who then can she refer to other than my mom inday. To the one who sent this video. Thank u So much.

A post shared by Claudine Barretto (@claubarretto) on

“Super drama to death si ano, si Inday. Masyado siyang dramatic. Baka masapak ko," Marjorie allgedly said in the video, as quoted by Claudine.

Claudine wrote in the caption that her heart breaks for mom Inday. She vowed to protect her mother now that their father has passed away.

“My Heart breaks for my mom. Although this didn’t surprise me bcoz she does this all the time.earlier this year she was going to hurt my mom physically & in so many more times.now that my Dad is not around i promise on my father’s grave that this will never happen again,” Claudine wrote.

Claudine also said that the viral video happened when her mother and Marjorie had an argument regarding Julia Barretto’s P500,000 contribution to the hospitalization of their father Miguel.  

“This was the argument my mom & Marjorie had regarding julias 500k hospital contribution (in exchange of my parents subic home) #gooddaughter,” Claudine wrote.

“Here’s a fact ) Marjorie came out of the icu where my dad was in a critical condition. Only 2 visitors at a time can enter the ICU ( it was only mom inday & Marjorie inside the icu She then says , super drama si inday baka MASAPAK KO (who then can she refer to other than my mom inday,” Claudine added.

Their sister, Gretchen, earlier alleged in her Instagram posts that Julia, Marjorie's daughter, allegedly offered P500,000 to pay for her grandfather's hospital bills in exchange for her grandparents' Subic home.

