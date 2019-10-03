WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli speaks up on allegedly getting VIP treatment in military

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer Matteo Guidicelli has revealed his next daredevil mission with the Philippine Army.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following the launch of Swatch's Big Bold watch colors, Matteo shared that he is to embark on an airborne training with the military.

"We will jump off the helicopter," said the appointed 2nd Lieutenant of the army's reserve forces.

According to him, his training will start in a few days. He just came from visiting a school in Basilan last month. He thanked Swatch's Big Bold watch for being a durable and a realiable timekeeping partner during training.

As for those saying that his military training was "easier" as compared to non-actors, he said: "Of course, everything is challenging. There's nothing good that's easy. Everything is challenging, so you have to put your heart into it and you can accomplish it."

He clarified that he is not receiving special treatment just because he is a celebrity.

"I guarantee you, we're all the same in the military." — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kathleen Leandicho