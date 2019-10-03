MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli speaks up on allegedly getting VIP treatment in military
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer Matteo Guidicelli has revealed his next daredevil mission with the Philippine Army.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following the launch of Swatch's Big Bold watch colors, Matteo shared that he is to embark on an airborne training with the military.

"We will jump off the helicopter," said the appointed 2nd Lieutenant of the army's reserve forces. 

According to him, his training will start in a few days. He just came from visiting a school in Basilan last month. He thanked Swatch's Big Bold watch for being a durable and a realiable timekeeping partner during training.

As for those saying that his military training was "easier" as compared to non-actors, he said: "Of course, everything is challenging. There's nothing good that's easy. Everything is challenging, so you have to put your heart into it and you can accomplish it."

He clarified that he is not receiving special treatment just because he is a celebrity.

"I guarantee you, we're all the same in the military." — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kathleen Leandicho

MATTEO GUIDICELLI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica...
Entertainment
WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer...
Entertainment
Juday: It’s not easy to be a kontrabida
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Did you know that it took Judy Ann “Juday” Santos three days before she could immerse herself in her role as kontrabida...
Entertainment
WATCH: Gloria Diaz shows acting chops in new Netflix series trailer
1 day ago
Debby Ryan, who plays Patty Bladell, and Dallas Roberts, who plays pageant coach Bob Armstrong in the Netflix series "Insatiable," will...
Entertainment
Elaine Duran is Tawag 3 champ
By Kane Errol Choa | 13 hours ago
Like a blazing fire that refuses to die, Elaine Duran impressed the audiences and the judges with her interpretation of Shanti...
Entertainment
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Kathryn, Nadine, Heart and fellow Pond’s girls open up about hesitations
By Gerald Dizon | 1 hour ago
Pond’s celebrity ambassadors Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, Gabbi Garcia, and Ylona Garcia join...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
John Denver Trending in Busan Fest
By Pablo A. Tariman | 13 hours ago
Arden Rod Condez’s John Denver Trending which won Best Film in the recent edition of Cinemalaya is headed for the 24th...
Entertainment
Partner
18 hours ago
K-drama star Jang Ki Yong coming to Manila for fan meet
18 hours ago
K-drama fans are on a roll! Korean actor and international model Jang Ki Yong is coming to Manila for the first time this...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
'A Last Chance': John Lloyd Cruz's alleged comeback movie is with Bea Alonzo
20 hours ago
A new photo of actor John Lloyd Cruz together with on-screen love team Bea Alonzo has been posted in the social media account...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Not yet a comeback? John Lloyd Cruz clarifies role in MMFF movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After making his fans excited for his possible return to the limelight, Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has clarified...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with