Gloria Diaz practices pageant questions on daughters

MANILA, Philippines — Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, stars of Netflix’s original series, “Insatiable,” are in Manila to promote Season 2 of their dark comedy show that launches October 11. They are joined by Philippines' very own first Miss Universe, Gloria Diaz, who has a very special guest appearance on the show.

During the cast’s Manila press con on Tuesday, the forum’s host, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, revealed that Gloria has developed a reputation for her one-liner questions in pageants.

“And we’d get so nervous, Debby and Dallas, whenever Ms. Gloria would ask the question in Binibining Pilipinas, that’s the biggest pageant here in the Philippines. When she’s the one asking the question, (we would say,) ‘Oh God, save the girl!” Nicole enthused.

Gloria clarified that pageant hopefuls should not worry because she only asks simple questions like “Would you rather marry a rich but ugly guy or a handsome but poor one?”

Last Binibining Pilipinas pageant, Gloria was among the judges and she asked the first question to Miss Malabon Jessica Marasigan: “The Philippines has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. But we are also ranked as one of the top three or four with the most polluted ocean. We're full of plastics. Now, if you win Binibining Pilipinas, how could you make a difference to help clean up our oceans?”

Gloria then asked her second question, this time, for Miss Laguna Leren Mae Bautista: “How do you define success?”

Marasigan was unplaced, but Leren went on to become Miss Globe Philippines 2019. She is now in Montenegro to represent the Philippines at the Miss Globe 2019.

During the “Insatiable” press con, Gloria Diaz bared that she asks her daughters the same questions she asks in pageants.

One of the questions she asked her kids, she said, was who they would marry: a rich but fat guy, or a poor but sexy one.

She shared that one of her daughters said she would choose the rich guy because it’s easier to lose weight than to be rich.

Prior to the press con, Isabelle “Belle” Daza, who followed her mom’s footsteps as an actress, hosted a dinner party for Debby and Dallas.

Gloria said that when Netflix offered to have her in the series, she told Belle about the good news first because Belle watches the series.

In a prior interview with this writer, Diaz revealed that many pageants asked to get Belle and her other daughters as contestants; but she declined not because they did not like to join, but because “it would be stressful for me, not for them (her daughters).”