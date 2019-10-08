'Nobody remembers the runners-up': Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz shares pageant bitter realities

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz did not hold back in revealing some unspoken rules among pageant queens during Netflix's Tuesday press conference for the season two of pageant-themed series "Insatiable," in which she is a guest star.

When asked by Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, the forum's host and moderator, on her interpretation of the series' season two theme, "Queens take control," Gloria shared how pageant winners are treated among beauty queens.

"Well, I'm talking based on experience. To a certain extent, the winner has the say. I mean, they always talk about the first runner-up, second runner-up. There comes a time, after one or two years, nobody remembers the runners-up. So it's the queens who take control," the award-winning actress explained.

Even in ordering food, the winners have the final say, Gloria claimed.

"And I've experienced that in a very simple way, let's say, ordering food. If the winner wants inihaw na baboy... even if everybody wants quinoa, it's the inihaw na baboy that comes."

Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, who play the lead in the series, said they were able to experience what it means for "queens to take control" after working with Gloria.

“Having seen and worked with the ladies on the show, queens don’t ask permission for control or they don’t wait for control. They just take control to stay at the top," explained Dallas.

“Our writer, our showrunner, majority of our producers, and some of our executives at Netflix are all really cool, strong women. I’ve never been at a set where not only women are at the top, but there are roles in the crew that you don’t typically see with women. They’re holding the lights and building the sets,” shared Debby.

“There’s so many different types of strength that a woman can exude. It’s just in the DNA of the show. And the thing I’ve noticed, and all of these women — specifically working with Gloria, with her formidable, terrifying energy — respect is not demanded. It’s commanded. I think that is really prevalent to me and all of the powerful women I’m around and look up to.”

"Insatiable" Season 2 launches on October 11 only on Netflix. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho