WATCH: Gloria Diaz compares working conditions in Philippines vs Netflix experience
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, stars of Netflix’s original series, “Insatiable,” are in Manila to promote Season 2 of their dark comedy show that launches October 11. They are joined by Philippines' very own first Miss Universe, Gloria Diaz, who has a very special guest appearance on the show. 

Speaking about the success of “Insatiable” with Filipino fans, Debby, who plays the lead, Patty Bladell, said: “I think there are so many fun characters where chaos happens when you put us all together. It’s just really good people making bad decisions.”

Dallas, who plays pageant coach Bob Armstrong, added: “One of my favorite parts about the show is that you never know what’s coming next. It’s always chaotic and hilarious.”

Gloria, who aptly plays a former beauty queen turned fierce pageant coach named Gloria Reyes, shared how she was cast in her role and her experience while filming on set. 

READ: 'I thought it was a mistake': Gloria Diaz shares how she got into Netflix series 'Insatiable'

“Everyone in the set has a Southern accent. That to me is very amazing… I have this heavy Filipino accent,” she proudly shared.

“I was quite overwhelmed because of course, in the Philippines, we do it totally different. Our stylists come with 10 dresses when they start to dress you up. But when I got to your dress area, the warehouse, I’m so shocked. (I wondered) how many years (the clothes) have been accumulating and then I figured, it’s just one season. They just do it very differently, right?”

Apart from wardrobe, the award-winning actress also praised the series’ staff.

 

“And I was just overwhelmed with the bigness of everything and so many people were so kind. They kept saying, ‘Welcome,’ but I said, ‘The more you welcome me, the more stressed I became, the more I said, ‘Am I gonna be able to deliver?’ So I got more nervous. I’d put you in the same situation in my set here in the Philippines,” she kidded.

“Spoiler alert: you delivered!” Debby assured. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho

GLORIA DIAZ
Philstar
