MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Miss Globe bet Leren Bautista admits she used to hate being morena
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista has just arrived in Montenegro to compete at the 2019 Miss Globe pageant to be held in Albania and Montenegro on October 21.

In a prior exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Leren admitted that she used to hate being a "morena" or brown-skinned, so she tried different ways to be fair, including using whitening products.

"I did. Kasi before (I thought) para mag-fit in ako, gusto ko magpaputi rin," said the 26-year-old beauty queen from Laguna, who was bullied and called "negra" for being "morena."

"Nag-try ako magpaputi just to fit in lang. Tapos ang brother ko against talaga dun. Sabi n'ya: 'Wag ka na magpaputi, ang ganda na ng skin mo. Ba't kailangan mo pa gawin 'yan? Tapos ako, 'di ko s'ya ma-appreciate before. Parang ako, maputi, maganda."

But after college, when Leren began joining beauty pageants, including Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, which she won in 2015, Bautista has come to love her inborn complexion.

"Tapos eventually, when I accepted myself, like 'yung color... kasi nung college, parang gusto mo pumuti lang to fit in the standards... Tapos 'yun, parang inaccept ko na lahat. I'm just this. I'm beautiful in my own way, tapos I just started to believe in myself. So 'yun 'yung pinanghawakan ko althroughout sa journey at sa na-experience ko."

If victorious, Leren could become the Philippines' third Miss Globe winner after Maricar Balagtas (2001) and Ann Lorraine Colis (2015). — Video by EC Toledo IV, editing by Kat Leandicho

BEAUTY PAGEANT BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS MISS GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Danny Dolor’s ‘dream project’ & Mother Lily’s bioflick
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
There are three good reasons why I look forward to the barkada’s usually-potluck weekend salu-salo.
Entertainment
Have you tried ‘bread crumbing’ and ‘orbiting’?
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Last week, I wrote how eloping these days is almost unheard of. Today, I must admit I’m lost with the terms millennials...
Entertainment
Sponsored
Kathryn, Nadine, Heart and fellow Pond’s girls open up about hesitations
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Pond’s celebrity ambassadors Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, Gabbi Garcia, and Ylona Garcia join...
Entertainment
‘A fan-ny story’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
T’wing may magpapa-picture at ang banat nila,
Entertainment
Mike & Joe on growing up on Dad’s music
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Mike and Joe are like their famous dad, Jose Mari Chan, and yet they are not — musically spMike and Joe are like their...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Paolo Ballesteros sets unofficial world record
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Ballesteros has set an unofficial world record for not blinking for one hour, 17 minutes and three se...
Entertainment
Exclusive
2 hours ago
WATCH: Teary-eyed Miss Globe Philippines 2019 Leren Bautista recalls being bullying victim
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista has just arrived in Montenegro to compete at the 2019 Miss Globe pageant...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Time again for Pinoy Playlist
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
It is Pinoy Playlist Music Festival time once again. If you will recall, there was the same event a year ago wherein musicians...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Marian renews pact with Mega Prime
By Ver Paulino | 15 hours ago
Marian Rivera strengthens her ties with Mega Prime as she has marked her third year as its ambassador and an honorary member...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
How Nadine copes with stress
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 15 hours ago
After backing out from doing the adaptation of the Korean film The Miracle in Cell No. 7, which is an official Metro Manila...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with