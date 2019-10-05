MOVIES
MUSIC
Director Jason Paul Laxamana (second from left) with the cast (from left) Tony Labrusca, Albie Casiño, Jerome Ponce, Myrtle Sarrosa and Jane Oineza during the premiere night
Millennials who can’t cope with love & career
Pablo A. Tariman (The Philippine Star) - October 5, 2019 - 12:00am

Film review: Ang Henerasyong Ayaw Sumuko sa Love

MANILA, Philippines — There is an outpouring of films on millennials these days and chances are, the characters are glued to cellphones and laptop and starting new career as vloggers and constantly monitoring subscribers and figuring out future income.

True enough, there is a lot that millennials will find strangely familiar and interesting in Ang Henerasyong Ayaw Sumuko Sa Love, written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

At the outset, you see a typical school barkada finally getting a college degree and enjoying a beach celebration. They obviously enjoyed the first post-college get-together. They make a pact that every year they all would see each other in the same place, time and month.

A year later, many are still warming up to new job choices.

This vlogger (Jane Oineza) has an interesting character that sums up the disoriented millennial at her most bizarre while constantly aiming for good results.

In her attempt to get more subscribers, she starts prim and proper, almost dainty but she soon realizes her approaches are all passé in this age of wild fashion and daring. She tries all the tricks there is and finally got the subscribers’ figure she is aiming for. She gets to her desired goal but it is probably the writer’s intention to make her character look vulnerable and pathetic.

Like it or not, Jason’s latest film appears like a series of vignettes on millennials who can’t cope with love and career.

At the outset, you like to appease yourself by figuring out this must be another cyber-age version of past barkada films like Working Girls and with some real men (Tony Labrusca) and a colorful gay (Jerome Ponce) thrown in.

What happens after a year passes by?

 One is haplessly tied to his work (Tony) and another one (Albie Casiño) is trying to fall in love the proper way and he ends up looking like a confused Lothario, perfect dinner set up with candle lights and all.

Meanwhile, the girls (Jane, Myrtle Sarrosa and newcomer Thia Thomalla) are all in assorted stages of falling in and out of love and coping with new jobs all of which don’t sit well with their love life.

The result is a series of millennial vignettes that somehow never get to where it should in one unifying frame.

As it is, the story smacks of friends who have not outlived their college days and later find the yearly reunions tedious and out of sync with their present life.

But if there is one actor who keeps the film alive, it is the acting of the gay character of Jerome who brings out fresh patina in an otherwise forgettable part.

He is coy and dainty with barkada mates but then he suddenly gets daring and aggressive when he sees the apple of his eye (Anjo Damiles). He tries everything to get him — including mounting a command performance of a dance number. It had audiences roaring with laughter.

Jerome delineates gay love and lust with equal sensitivity minus the clichés of the role. And his good timing as natural comedian is also commendable.

As the film wraps up, you see another film notebook on restless days in a life of millennials.

To be sure, the film manages to entertain but in predictable, spotty doses.

The character of Jerome is indeed a saving grace and the laughter he evoked brings out what is funny and real about some gay millennials. He nailed it all and how!

Released by Regal Films, Ang Henerasyong Ayaw Sumuko Sa Love is now showing in cinemas.

 

MILLENNIALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica...
Entertainment
Maine & Carlo embrace chance to work with other stars
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Isa Pa, With Feelings stars Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino underwent a familiarity workshop to “break down” the...
Entertainment
Exclusive
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli speaks up on allegedly getting VIP treatment in military
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actor and singer Matteo Guidicelli has revealed his next daredevil mission with the Philippine Army.
Entertainment
Ethel Booba, Jinri Park expose months, years of 'unpaid' talent fees
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The Korean model and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate believes "this habit of clients delaying the payments of talents...
Entertainment
WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer...
Entertainment
Latest
46 minutes ago
Ogie tries drama anew
By Ricky Lo | 46 minutes ago
As a judge (hurado) in the Tawag Ng Tanghalan (TNT) segment of It’s Showtime, what Ogie Alcasid avoids is unwittingly...
Entertainment
Ogie is in a show with the hurados
By Leah C. Salterio | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
The Hurados or the judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan on ABS-CBN’s daily noontime fare, It’s Showtime, has undoubtedly become a strong brand after three years on TV.
46 minutes ago
Entertainment
46 minutes ago
Why I stay in La Carmela de Boracay
By Boy Abunda | 46 minutes ago
People often ask me why I stay at La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel when I am in the beautiful island paradise of Boracay....
Entertainment
46 minutes ago
Yao Yao finds soul mate in Fandy Fan
By Shirley Matias Pizarro | 46 minutes ago
Taiwanese actress Kuo Shu-Yao and her new leading man Fandy Fan couldn’t help but tickle their audience’s romantic...
Entertainment
6 hours ago
James Reid, 'Liza Soberano lookalike' Nancy of Momoland to star in new ABS-CBN TV series
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
James also ensured that “he will continue to dedicate his media activities exclusively to the Network.”
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with