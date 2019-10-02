MOVIES
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo
Turks Philippines/Released
'A Last Chance': John Lloyd Cruz's alleged comeback movie is with Bea Alonzo
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — A new photo of actor John Lloyd Cruz together with on-screen love team Bea Alonzo has been posted in the social media account of a shawarma brand.

The photo caption of the post says, “Matagal nang hindi nagkita at nagkasama. Pwede pa rin kayang magkaroon ng LAST CHANCE?”

Philstar.com has earlier reported that reliable sources said a reunion movie is in the works for John Lloyd and Bea. Is "A Last Chance" the title of that movie? Is it going to be Cruz's official comeback film?

A few months ago, Turks first reunited Cruz and Alonzo together with Piolo Pascual for an endorsement contract signing in Quezon City. It can be recalled that the shawarma brand was also responsible for Cruz’s first endorsement appearance since his hiatus from the showbiz industry in 2017.

John Lloyd and Bea starred in blockbuster films such as “A Second Chance,” “The Mistress,” “Miss You Like Crazy,” and “Now That I Have You.”  — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

BEA ALONZO JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
Recommended
