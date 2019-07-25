Dani Barretto defends sister Julia amid cheating accusations

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Dani Barretto has reportedly spoken up regarding the alleged relationship of her sister, actress Julia Barretto, with actor Gerald Anderson.

In Twitter posts screenshot by a Twitter site dedicated to Julia (Dani’s tweets are only available to approved followers), Dani reportedly said: “Nag-usap lang sa party, at may chismosang nag-decide mag-picture, cheating na agad? Bawal ang ‘hi’ sa isa’t isa, bawal magkamustahan? Cheating na agad ‘yun?! They worked together!! Of course, they’re friends! Pati ‘yun bawal na din?”

Here you go, her sister was there too. The one spreading that ill story aint even invited on the party. pic.twitter.com/JjlwGd7XKq — Just Julia Barretto (@JoshliaFoReal) July 22, 2019

Another Twitter user pointed out that the one who uploaded Julia and Gerald’s controversial photos from fellow actor Rayver Cruz’s birthday party claimed that the two were seen leaving the party together in one car.

To this, Dani said: “Of course she will say that!!! Her photos can’t back up her allegations! Have you seen the photos? There is nothing wrong with them. It is just two people talking. What is so wrong about that?”

It can be recalled that last Sunday, Gerald’s girlfriend of three years, Bea Alonzo, started posting cryptic Instagram posts, which many Internet users interpreted as hints that Gerald might be cheating on her.

“You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice. ENOUGH,” Bea wrote.

Bea also liked the Instagram posts of a certain Kath Cabrera, who posted stolen shots of Julia and Gerald from Rayver’s party.

Kath shut down her Instagram account following threat from Julia’s mom, Marjorie Barretto, that she plans to take legal action against her.

But after a short Instagram hiatus, Kath is back and has shared photos of Gerald and Julia walking in a parking lot, where she allegedly saw the two riding only one car and doing “different gestures.”

Gerald and Julia starred in the romantic drama “Between Maybes” shown in cinemas last May.