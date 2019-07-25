NEW ON NETFLIX
Julia and Dani Barretto
Instagram/Dani Barretto
Dani Barretto defends sister Julia amid cheating accusations
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Dani Barretto has reportedly spoken up regarding the alleged relationship of her sister, actress Julia Barretto, with actor Gerald Anderson.

In Twitter posts screenshot by a Twitter site dedicated to Julia (Dani’s tweets are only available to approved followers), Dani reportedly said: “Nag-usap lang sa party, at may chismosang nag-decide mag-picture, cheating na agad? Bawal ang ‘hi’ sa isa’t isa, bawal magkamustahan? Cheating na agad ‘yun?! They worked together!! Of course, they’re friends! Pati ‘yun bawal na din?”

Another Twitter user pointed out that the one who uploaded Julia and Gerald’s controversial photos from fellow actor Rayver Cruz’s birthday party claimed that the two were seen leaving the party together in one car.

To this, Dani said: “Of course she will say that!!! Her photos can’t back up her allegations! Have you seen the photos? There is nothing wrong with them. It is just two people talking. What is so wrong about that?”

It can be recalled that last Sunday, Gerald’s girlfriend of three years, Bea Alonzo, started posting cryptic Instagram posts, which many Internet users interpreted as hints that Gerald might be cheating on her.

“You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice. ENOUGH,” Bea wrote.

Bea also liked the Instagram posts of a certain Kath Cabrera, who posted stolen shots of Julia and Gerald from Rayver’s party.

Kath shut down her Instagram account following threat from Julia’s mom, Marjorie Barretto, that she plans to take legal action against her. 

But after a short Instagram hiatus, Kath is back and has shared photos of Gerald and Julia walking in a parking lot, where she allegedly saw the two riding only one car and doing “different gestures.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CONFIRMED! Gerald Anderson, nililigawan si Julia Barretto. Sinabi ito at kinumpirma ni Gerald sa ama ni Julia na si Dennis Padilla sa kanilang pag-uusap ayon sa Cabinet Files ng PEP. Umamin rin ito na hiwalay na sila ni Bea Alonzo. Nagsimula ang pagkakaibigan ni Gerald at Julia sa pelikulang Between Maybes. --- PEP/KapamilyaOnlineWorld Article. . . Lol see? Confirmed? Tapos iqquestion niyo na hindi totoo? Hello. They are public figures, celebrity, showbiz malamang paparazzi/fans will always be around them. Thats normal. And normal din magdeny. Maiintriga ka nga lang pag may something suspicious kang ginagawa. Dba? Lahat naman tayo hindi lang artista and fyi sobrang daming din tao din nakakita that night ???? We just narrated ang sinabi ng isa sa bea world fan. Dami nga msgs sakin eh. Wa keber na. Bea lang ang may pakialam kami sa fan account na to. Lol And now its confirmed "daw" based sa artictle. O ano kayo ngyon? I just wonder, san kaya papunta ung mga idol natin dito? Hehehe curious lang ako. Nothing more. Anyway, Hindi naman kawalan si Budoy sa idol ntin guys. Hayaan na ntn sya! Magpasalamat nlng tayo na wala na sya sa buhay ng idol natin. Again this post is for our Bea Love. Mahirap man at masakit but Bea Alonzo is Bea Alonzo! God will always lead and guide you. We love her forever!???? #beaalonzo #bealove

A post shared by Kath CabreraB (@cabrera.kathbealove) on

Gerald and Julia starred in the romantic drama “Between Maybes” shown in cinemas last May.

