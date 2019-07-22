‘Enough’: Bea Alonzo’s cryptic posts go viral

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account on Sunday after she liked a post of an Instagram user claiming that her boyfriend Gerald Anderson and actress Julia Barretto were seen being sweet together at the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz.
Bea posted on her Instagram account a photo with nothing but black.
“’You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice’ ENOUGH,” Bea wrote.
Julia’s love team partner and ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia liked Bea’s post.
In her Instagram story, Bea also wrote, “Something I learned about people… If they do it once, they’ll do it again.”
Screenshot of Bea's IG story
Kris Aquino, Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban are among those that commented on Bea’s post.
“I had to check on you. Thank you for replying. I’m your ate for life who will always love you and care about you,” Kris commented.
Angelica commented with three emoji hearts, while Camille commented: “Sending lots of love your way.”
Bea’s posts came after an Instagram user named Kath Cabrera posted on her Instagram account a photo of Gerald with a woman resembling Julia. She said it was taken during Rayver’s birthday party.
Para sa lahat ng ngsasabi na nagssinungaling and naninira lang. NOPE. I'm not lying. And ano mkkuha ko dun? There you go! Yan nlng ipakita ko. Hindi lang keme friends dahil bday ni rayver. Hello. They went on the same car together alone and iba gestures nila. Tinatago man halata padin OKAY. I dont like to assume or judge pero kawawa kase and sobrng manloloko. I already sent a message to bea. Clearly we don't know all the details kung ano man nangyayare in their real personal life. Pero one thing is for sure. HE DOESN'T DESERVE BEA ALONZO! ???? After everything ginawa nya. Minahal and hindi sya jinudge sa past nya sa gnwa nya sa mag bestfriend ( kimm and maja ) Minahal nya padin even nung ngkamovie sila ni Pia. Niloko nya pero pinatawad at mas lalong nya pdin minahal. She even organized a surprise birthday party for him. Nakakaloka. Ano lahat nlng ba ng leading lady nya lalandiiin nya or jojowain nya? Ganon ba yun? Sabi nga nila, Once a cheater, always a cheater ???????????????????????? I adore and love bea so much. I hope masakit man o mahirap, sana hiwalayan nya na ng tuluyan si Gerald. With regards to Julia B. kung ano man reason nya selfcare selflove keme bestfriend sila ng ex nya bahala sya. I don't care about her life or decisions basta yan lang nakita ko. Si Bea na nakakaalam nyan and sila. Basta we are here for bea. We love her and she deserves better ???????? #beaalonzo #geraldanderson edit : she liked my photo after minutes of posting this ???? and posted a confirmation "ENOUGH" Huhuhu edit kung tama man ako or hndi basta niloko sya! HUGS AND LOVE FROM US. ??????
According to her, she posted the photo for Bea to know because Gerald “DOESN’T DESEVE BEA ALONZO!”
Cabrera claimed she saw Gerald and Julia go to “the same car together alone” and “iba gestures nila.”
THIS PHOTO WAS TAKEN OUTSIDE THE CLUB BEFORE THEY WENT TO THE CAR...... ???????????????? Hindi ito zoomed in. Lol. Hindi na to sa revel inside the party sa mga nag mmsg or nagsasabi. Lol Iba to sa mga post nila. Malamang yes party yun magkakaibigan sila showbiz. Hang or celebrate sila but after na to. This was outside the club going to the parking lot. We saw them last night OKAY. Silang dalawang lang pumasok sa car. THEY WENT ONE THE SAME CAR TOGETHER. Sweet. ???????? Drunk or nakainom. Not sure basta IBA. Kawawa tlga si Bea. She's a beautiful person inside and out. Hindi nya deserve. O kahit na sinong tao. Hindi deserve ang maloko paulit ulit. Hindi naman din mgppost si Bea ng ganon ganon lang if she doesn't have a basis. May utak naman siya at puso. Madami ndn sya tiniis like before issue pero pinatawad nya pdin. But this time napuno na siya. Tska Hello. Bea Alonzo yan kung hndi sya sure at chismis lang to hindi sya mgppost ng ganyan mga Ate :) Hindi din to reason lang bakit sila may misunderstanding na snsbi ng iba. Last week pa pala nahuli ni Bea thru convo msgs. ( not sure ) Hehe She will never post something like that and " like" all the post regarding this issue. Before I posted this I already messaged her and I tried going to other fan's account and un iba fans ni Julia B snsbi all lie. With the consent of bearald account snbi na mgpost nlng para mapatunayan. Thats why I decided to post. Sobrang mali. Kawawa yung tao. Mapa mali man tong may Julia or walang malisya or tama. One thing is for sure : HE CHEATED ON BEA. AGAIN. Pwe ???????? triggered ako npapost pa ako ulit nito kase zoomed in daw eh. I am not a hater of Julia B. I actually admire her beauty but after last night, NO THANKS. But lets see maybe they have explanation? Reason? Nagpahatid lang? ???? Hahahahahha Sana nga mali tlaga ako. We love you @beaalonzo We are all here for you ??????
Bea liked the post of the Instagram user.
Kath, in the same post, asked: “Ano lahat nalang ba ng leading lady niya lalandiin niya or jojowain niya?”
In response to Bea's posts, the hashtags Julia, Joshua, Gerald Anderson, JoshLia and Cheater became among the hottest-trending topics on Twitter from Sunday to Monday.
It can be recalled that Julia and boyfriend Joshua broke up recently after Julia and Gerald’s movie “Between Maybes.” It was unclear, however, why they decided to split, but said that they are in good relationship as best friends.
Bea and Gerald had a short-lived romance last 2010 but rekindled relationship in 2016 while filming their movie “How To Be Yours.”
It can be recalled that Bea unfollowed Gerald and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach last year when the two were promoting their Star Cinema movie “My Perfect You.”
Reports said Bea and Gerald broke up, but Bea allegedly gave Gerald one more chance.
