Kris Aquino, celebrities call out Phillip Salvador for wishing Duterte’s critics to die

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Ogie Diaz and spoken word artist and actor Juan Miguel Severo lambasted actor Philip Salvador for his remark that said he wishes death for President Rodrigo Duterte’s critics.

In an interview with the media on the red carpet of the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address, Phillip said it is better for Duterte’s critics to die.

"Simple lang, ginagawa naman ng pangulo natin ang lahat para sa ikabubuti ng bansa, para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino. Pero binabatikos pa rin siya," Phillip said.

"Sa inyo po lahat na bumabatikos, mamatay kayong lahat! Salamat po," he added.

In his Facebook account, Ogie said he loves Phillip, but he cannot accept the veteran actor’s remarks against Duterte critics.

“Dear Kuya Ipe, Mahal kita, alam mo yan. Hindi ko lang gusto 'yung mensahe mo para sa mga bumabatikos sa Pangulo. Mamatay ba agad? Hindi ba pwedeng ‘manahimik’ lang muna, kahit nga ‘mamatay kayo sa inggit’ kaya nang tanggapin, eh,” Ogie said.

“Pero yung mag-wish ka ng death sa mga kababayan mo, partikular sa mga ayaw sa Pangulo? Paano kung me mga kamag-anak kang detractors ng Pangulo? Gusto mo rin silang mamatay, gano'n?” he added.

Ogie added that nobody’s perfect, including the president.

“Masasakit ang mga comments sa 'yo ng netizens. Kahit nga yata 'yung ibang DDS, hindi nagustuhan ang sinabi mo. Nobody's perfect. Kahit ang Pangulo, hindi rin perpekto. Lalo na ikaw, di ba?” he said.

“Kahit naman ako siguro madikit kay Sen. Bong Go, hindi ko kayang sabihin 'yan. Kahit 'yun mismong bina-bodyguard mong si Sen. Bong Go, hindi rin kayang sabihin 'yan. Kaya sana, hinay-hinay lang. Para hindi mag-reflect sa Pangulo,” he added.

Meanwhile, Juan Miguel said in his Twitter account that the late director Lino Brocka will be so ashamed of Phillip because of his statement.

“Lino Brocka would be so ashamed. Orapronobis? Jaguar? She doesn’t know them,” Juan Miguel wrote.

“Orapronobis” and “Jaguar” are films by the award-winning director starred by Phillip in the ‘80s. Those films were reportedly left-leaning.

“Halimbawa si Philip Salvador ng artistang ‘ginagawa lang ang trabaho’ at hindi naisasapuso at napapalalim ang laman ng teksto. Tanga ni tito. Walang pinagkatandaan. Turuan nga ang mga artistang magbasa ng script,” Juan Miguel said in another tweet.

The “The Hows of Us” actor also took a swipe to Robin Padilla, who was with Phillip during the interview.

“At jusko Robin Padilla. Andres Bonifacio was an activist. Ginawan mo na ng pelikula’t lahat, hindi mo pa ‘yon napulot? Bulag na panatiko,” he said.

In another tweet, Juan Miguel said he gave a standing ovation for Philip’s performance in the movie “Orapronobis” but he just cannot swallow Philip’s latest remark.

“Jusko nangangatog ako dahil kay Philip Salvador. Talk about the hero living long enough to become the villain. I… gave his performance in Orapronobis a standing ovation* when I first saw it when I was 17. Ang hirap lunukin ng pahayag niya,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, actress Kris Aquino threw shade at her former partner, Phillip, who is also the father of her eldest son, Josh.

The post showed video clips of the president’s SONA along with screenshots of news reports about Phillip’s death-to-critics remark.

"Bakit yung pinaka makapangyarihan kayang umamin sa taong bayan na marami pang dapat ayusin? Matapang na umamin in 35 years sya mismo nahirapang labanan ang corruption. Napahanga nya ko,” Kris said.

“Kaya sana, tumulad na lang tayo sa pagka AUTHENTIC ni presidente Duterte, hindi nagyayabang, direcho magsalita. We keep saying we deserve a better country, that starts with accountability. We can have a better BUT that starts with us.”