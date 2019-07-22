Actor Philip Salvador, a long-time supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Monday wished the death of president’s critics.
WATCH: Philip Salvador wishes death to Duterte's critics
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Philip Salvador, a long-time supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Monday wished the death of the chief executive’s critics.

Salvador who walked the red carpet ahead of Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address said the president is doing everything for the nation and the Filipino people.

Watch how emotional Salvador addressed the critics of Duterte:

—Rosette Adel with James Relativo

