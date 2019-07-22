WATCH: Philip Salvador wishes death to Duterte's critics

Actor Philip Salvador, a long-time supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Monday wished the death of president’s critics.
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Philip Salvador, a long-time supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, on Monday wished the death of the chief executive’s critics.
Salvador who walked the red carpet ahead of Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address said the president is doing everything for the nation and the Filipino people.
Watch how emotional Salvador addressed the critics of Duterte:
—Rosette Adel with James Relativo
