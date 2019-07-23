NEW ON NETFLIX
Dimples Romana (left) and Andrea Brillantes of "Kadenang Ginto"
Instagram/Andrea Brillantes
Andrea Brillantes: I’m too young to join 'Darna'
Maridol Rañoa-Bismark (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — If Andrea Brillantes had her way, she would join the cast of the upcoming Star Cinema movie "Darna." 
 
“Kung darating ang blessing, hindi ko tatanggihan (if the blessing comes, I won’t turn it down),” the former child actress with 5.8 million Instagram followers said at the recent meet and greet for her latest endorsement, Brilliant Skin Essentials.
 
But she knows it’s not yet time for her to join the cast.  She’s still too young to do so.
 
“I just turned 16,” she explained.  
 
Andrea would rather be happy for newbie Jane de Leon, the dark horse who landed in the plum role of Darna. 

Andrea, a Darna fan since childhood, thinks Jane is a good choice because she’s a fresh face.
 
“People have no expectations. I’m super excited,” Andrea added.
 
Brilliant Skin Essentials owner Glenda Victorio, for her part, has high expectations for the star of ABS-CBN’s popular series “Kadenang Ginto.”
 
Victoria said she did not have second thoughts about getting Andrea because “she has a different aura; you’ll say ‘wow’ whenever you look at her.”  Victoria also said that Andrea’s face is extraordinary.
 
Although the company name, Brilliant Skin, has nothing to do with Andrea’s surname, the lady entrepreneur said the teen actress is also the choice of franchisees as product endorser.
 
The new endorsement is a big  help for  Andrea, a self-confessed breadwinner, who admits she would rather focus on building a new house for her loved ones rather than having a romance with “Kadenang Ginto” love interest Seth Fedelin.

ANDREA BRILLANTES DARNA FEVER JANE DE LEON KADENANG GINTO
