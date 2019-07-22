Song-Song couple divorce finalized

MANILA, Philippines — Korean celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo is now officially divorced.

According to news agency Yonhap, a family court in South Korea has approved on Monday the divorce settlement for the couple.

The settlement comes a month after Joong Ki’s lawyer revealed that the Korean actor filed for divorce from the Korean actress.

He did not elaborate on the reason for the divorce, only saying through his management agency in June, "I hope that we will wrap up the divorce procedures smoothly, rather than blaming each other."

Meanwhile, Hye Kyo’s agency said the reason is a "personality difference" and the two sides were unable to overcome their differences.

In a statement released by Hye Kyo’s agency, United Artists Agency, there will be no division of property or settlement money under the divorce agreement.

Joong Kyi and Hye Kyo played lovers in the hit Korean drama series "Descendant of the Sun." They tied the knot in October 2017.