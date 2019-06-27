MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
South Korean stars Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki with "Battleship Island" actress Zhang Ziyi during their wedding day.
Twitter/Koreanophiles
Song-Song couple of ‘Descendants of the Sun’ heads to splitsville
Ma. Glaiza Lee (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year of married life, Korean power couple Song Joongki and Song Hye Kyo — known as the Song-Song couple from top-rated drama "Descendants of the Sun" — are headed to splitsville. 

It was reported that Joongki, through his legal representative Park Jae Hyun, has filed a divorce settlement application at the Seoul Family Court on June 26. 

In an official statement, Joongki stated: 

"Hello, I'm Song Joong Ki.

First of all, I apologize for the bad news to many of you who love and care about me.
I have arranged for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo.
They both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than pondering and blaming each other.
Please understand that it's hard to tell each story about your personal life. From now on, I'll try my best as an actor to repay you with a good piece of work.

Thank you."

Meanwhile, actress Song Hye Kyo released her side of the story through her agency, United Artists Agency:

"We find it unfortunate that we are greeting you with unhappy news. After careful consideration, actress Song Hye Kyo and her husband are taking the first steps toward a divorce. The reason [for the divorce] is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision. We respectfully ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any further details out of respect for the two actors’ personal lives. Additionally, we urge you to refrain from making scandalous posts and speculative comments.”

In July 2017, the couple announced their wedding plans, right after their drama ended. The couple firs met through actor Jo In Sung, who was quite close with Joongki after working together in the movie Frozen Flower. That time, the young actor visited his sunbaenim on the set of the drama "That Winter, The Wind Blows," in which Hye Kyo starred with In Sung. 

The romance began and ended in a beautiful wedding in October 2017, at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul.
 
Joongki is currently starring in the drama "Chronicle of Arthdal," playing double roles as Eun Seom and Saya, who are twins separated during childhood after the death of their father. Hye Kyo, on the other hand, starred in the drama "Encounter," opposite actor Park Bogum who was recently in Manila for his fan meeting. 

RELATED: ‘Descendants of the Sun’ stars tie the knot in real life

SONG-SONG COUPLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Partner of 33 years reveals last words for Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Lilibeth Romero, veteran actor Eddie Garcia’s partner for 33 years, has revealed what she told “Manoy” moments...
Entertainment
Sponsored
The ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites
By Euden Valdez | 7 days ago
Here is your guide to the best of the best in local streaming sites.
Entertainment
Rumored lovers Coco Martin, Julia Montes pay homage to ‘Lo’ Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes paid tribute to late veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died last Thursday...
Entertainment
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
How ‘Manoy’ became Eddie’s monicker
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
FPJ (still) is Da King and Pres. Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada will forever be Erap (pare spelled backwards, in case you have...
Entertainment
Latest
40 minutes ago
Maine Mendoza, Carlo Aquino to star in new movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 40 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza is the latest GMA-7 artist to crossover to rival ABS-CBN to do a movie with Kamilya actor Carlo...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Matteo Guidicelli graduates at top of military leadership class, Sarah Geronimo serenades boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Sarah became a VIP guest at Matteo's graduation.
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Doesn’t Susan ever sleep?
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Since she is in our consciousness seemingly every hour on the hour from early morning to sometimes late at night when she...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Idol Top 12 named
By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
Looks like the jury panel, composed of Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, James Reid and Moira dela Torre, will have a hard time...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Millie is all grown up in Stranger Things 3
By Shirley Matias Pizarro | 18 hours ago
When Netflix’s paranormal, sci-fi shocker Stranger Things premiered three years ago, young actress Millie Bobby Brown,...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with