Song-Song couple of ‘Descendants of the Sun’ heads to splitsville

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year of married life, Korean power couple Song Joongki and Song Hye Kyo — known as the Song-Song couple from top-rated drama "Descendants of the Sun" — are headed to splitsville.

It was reported that Joongki, through his legal representative Park Jae Hyun, has filed a divorce settlement application at the Seoul Family Court on June 26.

In an official statement, Joongki stated:

"Hello, I'm Song Joong Ki. First of all, I apologize for the bad news to many of you who love and care about me.

I have arranged for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo.

They both hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than pondering and blaming each other.

Please understand that it's hard to tell each story about your personal life. From now on, I'll try my best as an actor to repay you with a good piece of work. Thank you."

Meanwhile, actress Song Hye Kyo released her side of the story through her agency, United Artists Agency:

"We find it unfortunate that we are greeting you with unhappy news. After careful consideration, actress Song Hye Kyo and her husband are taking the first steps toward a divorce. The reason [for the divorce] is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision. We respectfully ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any further details out of respect for the two actors’ personal lives. Additionally, we urge you to refrain from making scandalous posts and speculative comments.”

In July 2017, the couple announced their wedding plans, right after their drama ended. The couple firs met through actor Jo In Sung, who was quite close with Joongki after working together in the movie Frozen Flower. That time, the young actor visited his sunbaenim on the set of the drama "That Winter, The Wind Blows," in which Hye Kyo starred with In Sung.

The romance began and ended in a beautiful wedding in October 2017, at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul.



Joongki is currently starring in the drama "Chronicle of Arthdal," playing double roles as Eun Seom and Saya, who are twins separated during childhood after the death of their father. Hye Kyo, on the other hand, starred in the drama "Encounter," opposite actor Park Bogum who was recently in Manila for his fan meeting.

RELATED: ‘Descendants of the Sun’ stars tie the knot in real life