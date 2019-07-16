WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reveals what reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens 'won't admit'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has several pieces of advice for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas winners who would represent the country in international pageants.

In a recent group interview with the press including Philstar.com, Pia admitted that when she was still competing, she would obsess about people’s opinion of her.

“Alam mo nung nag-cocompete ako, I loved reading comments. I loved reading feedback from fans or pageant critics and I would obsess about what would people think about me and it would really hurt me because not everybody would like you,” she confessed.

She, therefore, advised her Binibini sisters to refrain from reading comments. She said that the newly crowned beauties might not admit it, but she knows that they, too, obsess about reading feedback.

“And nakaka-addict kasi na magbasa. And totoo ‘yun ha! Hindi kasi nila aaminin dahil mga reigning pa ‘yan!” Pia claimed.

“It can be good if you read positive feedback and it keeps you going (knowing that) ‘Uy, malakas pala ‘ko, malakas pala laban ko. But then, may makikita ka talagang ‘di maganda once in a while.”

According to her, if you are not used to that kind of attention or number of people looking at you, “you just need to choose your battles.”

“’Yun, at kailangan talaga ma-filter mo to learn when to put the phone down and realize that alam mo, ikaw na ‘yung nanalo, ikaw na ‘yung nakasuot ng sash na ‘yan, nobody else. It’s your responsibility to take care of yourself. How you feel is your responsibility,” Pia reminded.

“You can’t control what people are gonna write. You can’t control what you’re gonna read. But you can control how you feel about it and how it will affect you. So, take control. ‘Yun ‘yung suggestion ko.”

Pia recently graced the launch of Centuria Medical’s “#WeSelfLove” campaign, which aims to spread the word on self-love and remind everyone that to fulfill one’s goals, one must stay well and feel well.

Recently, the actress-beauty queen was also the talk of the town for her “bukaka” pose in her Instagram photos.

“Your move are so improper for a Miss Universe, Ms Pia. Don’t be wild, be a Filipina as you represent,” an Instagram user commented.

"Queen P! Dalagang Pilipina tayo, wag kang bumukaka. Nakakaloka!" another user commented.