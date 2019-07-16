NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reveals what reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens 'won't admit'
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has several pieces of advice for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas winners who would represent the country in international pageants.

In a recent group interview with the press including Philstar.com, Pia admitted that when she was still competing, she would obsess about people’s opinion of her.

“Alam mo nung nag-cocompete ako, I loved reading comments. I loved reading feedback from fans or pageant critics and I would obsess about what would people think about me and it would really hurt me because not everybody would like you,” she confessed.

She, therefore, advised her Binibini sisters to refrain from reading comments. She said that the newly crowned beauties might not admit it, but she knows that they, too, obsess about reading feedback.

“And nakaka-addict kasi na magbasa. And totoo ‘yun ha! Hindi kasi nila aaminin dahil mga reigning pa ‘yan!” Pia claimed.

“It can be good if you read positive feedback and it keeps you going (knowing that) ‘Uy, malakas pala ‘ko, malakas pala laban ko. But then, may makikita ka talagang ‘di maganda once in a while.”

According to her, if you are not used to that kind of attention or number of people looking at you, “you just need to choose your battles.”

“’Yun, at kailangan talaga ma-filter mo to learn when to put the phone down and realize that alam mo, ikaw na ‘yung nanalo, ikaw na ‘yung nakasuot ng sash na ‘yan, nobody else. It’s your responsibility to take care of yourself. How you feel is your responsibility,” Pia reminded.

“You can’t control what people are gonna write. You can’t control what you’re gonna read. But you can control how you feel about it and how it will affect you. So, take control. ‘Yun ‘yung suggestion ko.”

Pia recently graced the launch of Centuria Medical’s “#WeSelfLove” campaign, which aims to spread the word on self-love and remind everyone that to fulfill one’s goals, one must stay well and feel well.

Recently, the actress-beauty queen was also the talk of the town for her “bukaka” pose in her Instagram photos.

“Your move are so improper for a Miss Universe, Ms Pia. Don’t be wild, be a Filipina as you represent,” an Instagram user commented.

“Queen P! Dalagang Pilipina tayo, wag kang bumukaka. Nakakaloka!” another user commented. — Reports from Jan Milo Severo, video by Deni Bernardo

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2019 BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS MISS UNIVERSE PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
Jinri Park on engagement: ‘Grateful I found a Filipino guy’
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress and TV host Jinri Park announced that she is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend John. 
Entertainment
Lauren Young questions legality of Chinese-only restaurant
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
“Is this even legal?" Lauren asked.
Entertainment
Alden Richards reacts to Maine Mendoza’s movie with Carlo Aquino
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The “Eat Bulaga” host will team up with the Kapamilya actor under Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings”...
Entertainment
Sarah mum about Matteo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There seemed to be a certain sadness in the eyes of Sarah Geronimo even when she was smiling during a brief interview or singing...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Pia Wurtzbach shows classy way to hide injury
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she broke her pinky finger four weeks ago. 
Entertainment
Partner
2 hours ago
3-time Grammy winner Pentatonix announces Manila concert
2 hours ago
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling group Pentatonix announced that they will be visiting Manila on Saturday,...
Entertainment
Partner
3 hours ago
Despite cancelled concert, Sting still wants to perform in Manila
3 hours ago
Hailed a “masterful performance from start to finish,” Sting’s “My Songs” concert includes the...
Entertainment
5 hours ago
Netflix launches website for people suffering from depression
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
American video streaming service Netflix has launched a website for people who are suffering from depression and looking for...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
For the love of Rico J.
18 hours ago
All those who were at the mini-presscon for the tribute concert Rico J and His Angels at the social hall of Great Eastern...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with