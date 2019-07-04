MOTHER'S DAY
Nadine Lustre and Aga Muhlach; the Korean stars of “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”
Instagram/Viva Artists Agency; Facebook/Miracle in Cell No. 7
Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach to star in Filipino version of Korean blockbuster
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 12:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre and actor Aga Muhlach are reportedly doing the Filipino adaptation of the Korean hit movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

According to a Pep report, Viva will try to make the local remake of the fifth highest grossing Korean film of all time, to be submitted as a Metro Manila Film Festival entry this December. 

“Miracle in Cell No. 7” is a 2013 South Korean comedy drama starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Kal So-won and Park Shin-hye. The film is about a mentally challenged man wrongfully imprisoned for murder. He builds friendships inside the prison that helped him smuggle his daughter inside the prison.

Apart from Nadine and Aga, Viva Films reportedly tapped Nuel Nuval to direct the movie, as well as Joel Torre, JC Santos and Arjo Atayde as members of the cast.

Fresh from winning Best Actress nods from Gawad Urian, Famas, and Young Critics Circle, Nadine also has an upcoming movie with Sam Concepcion titled “Indak.” It is not clear, however, when she and boyfriend James Reid will team up again on the big screen and on TV. 

Meanwhile, Aga’s last film was “First Love” with Bea Alonzo in 2018. He was also one of the judges in the reality talent show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” last 2016.

