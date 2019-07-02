MOTHER'S DAY
Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre with Viva Entertainment's Vic del Rosario
Instagram/Viva Artists Agency
New Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach project announced
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre has continued to explore her acting career outside her popular love team, JaDine, with boyfriend James Reid, as she will team up with Aga Muhlach in an upcoming project. 

It is not clear yet, however, if Nadine and Aga will team up in television or on the big screen. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a recent Instagram post by Viva Artists Agency, Nadine and Aga was seen in a photo with Viva bosses. 

“Meeting for a new project!” the agency captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 25-year-old actress recently had movie projects with other actors, including Carlo Aquino in “Ulan” and has an upcoming movie with Sam Concepcion, “Indak.”

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor was paired with younger actresses in his career. Recently, he was paired with Bea Alonzo in the movie “First Love.” 

Other younger actresses paired with Aga also included Angel Locsin in “In The Name of Love,” Anne Curtis in “When Love Begins,” and Kristine Hermosa in “All My Life.”

