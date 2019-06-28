WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados gets honest about Palestinian dad

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados has no idea why her Palestinian father left her and her mother.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the beauty queen from Talisay, Cebu revealed she has never seen her father in person.

“I never really saw him, I just saw the picture in the sala, which my mom placed it there and when I joined Flores de Mayo, she took a picture of me being an angel then she printed it out and placed it in the middle of both of them in the picture,” the 23-year-old Tourism graduate narrated.

She also bared that her mother does not want to discuss what happened to her father and why her father left.

“My mom's not really comfortable talking about it, so I'm not so sure about it,” Gazini said.

Although she has not met her father yet, Gazini thanked him for being part of her success in the recent Binibining Pilipinas Coronation Night 2019.

“To my guardian angel nanay and tatay. It is with deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to say thank you,” she said.

In her earlier interviews during the competition, Gazini said part of her mission to become a beauty queen is to travel the world to meet her father.

RELATED: Gazini Ganados thanks Palestinian father for success as new Binibining Pilipinas Universe

“I don’t know if he is still alive. I’m hoping for the best. He’s a Palestinian. I just wanna go there and try to look for him,” she said.

“I heard a lot of good stories about Palestines. They have good food. Who knows? I would bump into him.” — Video by EC Toledo IV, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

RELATED: Cebuana Gazini Ganados succeeds Catriona Gray as Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019