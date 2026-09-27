World-leading research book author headlines UST's third mixed methods fair

(As released) The presence of a global pioneer of what is called mixed methods research (MMR) will mark the staging of a third mixed methods fair this October in Manila.

Leading research methods book author Dr. John W. Creswell will personally grace "Halo-Halo 3: The Filipino Mixed Methods Fair," slated this October 14 and 15 at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

Creswell served as the first president of the Mixed Methods International Research Association (MMIRA) more than a decade ago. But Creswell, for 35 years, has been promoting MMR through his books and speaking engagements worldwide.

Creswell, a senior research scientist at the University of Michigan's Mixed Methods Program (under the Department of Family Medicine), has authored about 27 books on research methods. Among these books are two editions of "A Concise Introduction of Mixed Methods Research" (2014 and 2024).

At Halo-Halo 3, John and wife Dr. Mariko Hirose-Creswell will egg on Filipinos to adhere to the Fair's theme 'Motivating a Mixed Methods Mindset.'

Hirose-Creswell is a cultural psychologist who is a graduate professor of Psychology at Kwansei Gakuin University in Nishinomiya, Japan.

Apart from plenary talks by the Creswells, Halo-Halo 3 will feature paper presentations, talks on data analysis for MMR, and workshops on developing a mixed methods project.

Halo-Halo 3 is organized by UST's Research Center for Social Science and Education (RCSSED), together with the UST Graduate School and the Philippine Association of Mixed Methods Researchers and Emergent Scholars (PAMMRES). The event carries a P5,000 registration fee.

For more details on where to pre-register, one may follow this link: https://forms.gle/gD3vYnHqoMJoPdLc7

Interested parties can know more about the forthcoming and previous editions of Halo-Halo at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558730400984