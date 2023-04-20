^

Telecoms

Fitch unit: PLDT resignations signal commitment to corporate governance standards

Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 12:28pm
Fitch unit: PLDT resignations signal commitment to corporate governance standards
PLDT yesterday informed the Philippine Stock Exchange that its senior vice president and chief procurement officer Mary Rose dela Paz has resigned from her roles effective April 14.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The recent exits of five senior PLDT, Inc. officials in the wake of an overspending fiasco showed the telco’s commitment towards bolstering corporate governance standards, so says a unit of the Fitch Group.

In an emailed commentary on Thursday, CreditSights noted that the actions on the side of the Pangilinan-led telco showed some measure of commitment to improve operations.

“Even though higher management would have clearly been aware of the immediate operational impacts from the absence of the senior officers, the fact it remained firm in its drastic turnovers could suggest a strong commitment towards ensuring proper accountability and governance,” the commentary read.

CreditSight maintained its “market perform recommendation” for the telco, citing the company's “robust” credit profile that was lifted by its announced tower sales.

As it is, these five senior officials were top-billed by Annabelle L. Chua, chief financial officer and chief risk officer, who opted for an early retirement. Most of these officials were vice presidents of PLDT when they chose to exit on Monday.

The capex budget overrun problem came to light in December, as PLDT’s share price plummeted minutes before trading ended. Back then, it was revealed that  the telco had spent P48 billion for its capital expenditures from 2019 until 2022.

Even then, the Fitch unit offered two explanations on why these senior officials were shown the backdoor. These executive could have been negligent in their duties to the company, CreditSights said, following an external audit which wrapped up months back. Or a case where senior management had to be held accountable.

“Overall, we maintain our expectation that the capex overrun was due to management missteps and not intentional fraud, but remain watchful of negative headlines risks,” CreditSights added.

PLDT has not disclosed replacements or any long-term plans for the positions vacated in the wake of budget overrun. — Ramon Royandoyan

PLDT INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DICT: No extension of April 26 SIM registration deadline
20 hours ago

DICT: No extension of April 26 SIM registration deadline

20 hours ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is not budging on the April 26 deadline for SIM card registration despite calls for an extension...
Telecoms
fbtw
Ookla: Internet speeds in Philippines remain middling globally
2 days ago

Ookla: Internet speeds in Philippines remain middling globally

2 days ago
Internet speeds in the Philippines still figured middle of the pack globally in March, data compiled by Speedtest by Ookla...
Telecoms
fbtw
GCash intensifies anti-scam campaign with DoubleSafe
March 22, 2023 - 10:00am

GCash intensifies anti-scam campaign with DoubleSafe

March 22, 2023 - 10:00am
To safeguard GCash’s 76 million users from account takeovers, the app has rolled out a new security feature that prevents...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart and Maya unveil 'Power Savings' exclusive to Smart Postpaid subscribers
January 23, 2023 - 3:30pm

Smart and Maya unveil 'Power Savings' exclusive to Smart Postpaid subscribers

January 23, 2023 - 3:30pm
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has partnered with all-in-one money app, Maya, to launch Power Savings,...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT, Smart deliver award-winning service in 2022
January 6, 2023 - 5:16pm

PLDT, Smart deliver award-winning service in 2022

January 6, 2023 - 5:16pm
In the first half of the year, global benchmarking firm Ookla cited Smart’s wireless network for being the Philippines'...
Telecoms
fbtw
'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'
December 28, 2022 - 9:30am

'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

December 28, 2022 - 9:30am
"The registration requirements under the SIM registration law and its implementing rules and regulations is clear. And it...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with