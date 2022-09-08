^

Telecoms

Globe blocks 784 million spam, scam texts from January to July

Philstar.com
September 8, 2022
Globe blocked some 784 million scam and spam messages from January to the end of July this year through its intensified filtering efforts.
Photo Release

Continues vigilance amid rise of new text scam with users’ personal details

MANILA, Philippines — Globe is one with the National Telecommunications Communication (NTC) in its goal of stopping the spread of spam and scam text messages.

The telco is complying with NTC's latest order to issue a warning against a new breed of scam messages that bear users’ full names while making fake job offers or cash prizes.

Globe also continues to aggressively fight scam and spam messages. Its anti-spam and scam operations continue 24/7, and necessary filters on the various interconnects and channels are put in place to block suspicious sources, including erring numbers, SIMs and domains used in the latest modus.

Within the same period, Globe also deactivated 14,058 scam-linked mobile numbers and blacklisted 8,973 more.

“We have coordinated with our industry partners to ensure that we can jointly protect the public from these types of scams. We're also continuing to help drive awareness to ensure that our customers do not fall for these types of malicious campaigns even if seemingly personalized,” Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio said.

“At the end of the day, it's a business for them, and as long as there are people who fall for their schemes, they'll continue to bombard us with these nuisance messages despite all our prevention efforts,” he added.

Globe is urging customers to report spam and scam messages they receive to its Stop Spam web portal. Android phone users are also encouraged to set up spam filters on their devices. Just follow these simple steps:

  1. Download Google’s "Messages" app.
     
  2. Set it as your default Android SMS messenger.
     
  3. Go to Settings and enable Spam Protection.

Bonifacio also reminded the public to never open or click on links from unknown numbers nor engage these spammers by replying with personal information.

Globe stepped up its cybersecurity efforts in 2014 by building its capabilities to prevent attacks and threats to its infrastructure and protect its customers. It has a security operations center that works 24/7 to fend off and detect attacks or breaches very quickly and over 100 people dedicated to cybersecurity efforts.

Lastly, Globe encourages the public to be more vigilant.

Through its #MakeITsafePH campaign, the company regularly provides its customers with relevant information about cybersecurity and responsible use of the Internet to boost awareness and help them protect themselves.

 

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

