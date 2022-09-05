^

Telecoms

Switching to Smart is now easier with simpler MNP process

The Philippine Star
September 5, 2022 | 4:35pm
Switching to Smart is now easier with simpler MNP process
Through Mobile Network Portability, more Filipinos can unleash the power of Smart, the first and only local mobile operator to be recognized as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Experiencing the power of Smart, the Philippines’ Fastest and Best mobile network, has become easier than ever with Smart’s simpler Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process, which enables customers to switch without changing their mobile number.

Joining the Smart network now takes only three easy steps: 

  1. Get your 9-digit Unique Subscriber Code (USC) from your current network provider. Valid for 15 days, the USC serves as clearance that your account is free from unpaid fees and balances.  
     
  2. Get a Smart 5G-ready MNP SIM and apply online. If you’re switching to a Smart Prepaid or TNT account, you can get your 5G-ready MNP SIM by heading to any Smart Store nationwide or having it delivered to your doorstep by ordering it online.

    On the other hand, if you’re porting into a Smart Postpaid account, you can secure your 5G-ready MNP SIM by booking an appointment at your preferred Smart Store.
     
  3. Activate your Smart 5G-ready SIM. Upon getting your Smart 5G-ready MNP SIM and completing your MNP application, you can activate it by dialing *123# and following the steps on the screen. You will receive a text notification upon successful activation. 

Unleash the Power of Smart    

Through MNP, more Filipinos can unleash the power of Smart, the first and only local mobile operator to be recognized as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

To earn this prestigious citation, Smart led in two crucial Ookla Speedtest AwardsTM categories, namely Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage in Q1 to Q2 2022.* 

With Smart’s fastest speeds, subscribers can do and accomplish more—from connecting with loved ones in crystal-clear video calls, sending important work and school files in a flash, sharing content on social media in real-time, to watching high-definition videos seamlessly and playing high-bandwidth mobile games without lag.   

On the other hand, Smart’s widest coverage means customers can stay connected more—whether at home or office, during the commute to school or work, or outside the city. 

Switching to Smart also comes with a host of awesome perks and rewarding experiences, from exclusive access to premium on-demand entertainment, easy access to the latest promos and lifestyle treats via the GigaLife App, and up to 9GB data freebie for prepaid subscribers, among others. 

Make the Smart move now and unleash the #PowerOfSmart without changing your number via MNP.

 

To know more, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/mobilenumberportability.  

*Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.    

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Smart is Philippines' fastest and best mobile network &ndash; Ookla
13 days ago

Smart is Philippines' fastest and best mobile network – Ookla

13 days ago
A rare distinction, the Best Mobile Network citation has only been given by Ookla to approximately 20 mobile operators...
Telecoms
fbtw
Unfold a greater universe with Samsung Galaxy Z Series on Smart&rsquo;s award-winning mobile network
August 12, 2022 - 8:00am

Unfold a greater universe with Samsung Galaxy Z Series on Smart’s award-winning mobile network

August 12, 2022 - 8:00am
Unfolding greater experiences with the latest cutting-edge mobile technology is now easier than ever. Mobile services provider...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart delivers best mobile coverage in the Philippines, according to new Ookla report
August 3, 2022 - 1:00pm

Smart delivers best mobile coverage in the Philippines, according to new Ookla report

August 3, 2022 - 1:00pm
Ookla declared Smart as winner of the Best Mobile Coverage category for Q1-Q2 2022 after it achieved a Coverage Score of 794,...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022
August 2, 2022 - 8:57am

PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022

August 2, 2022 - 8:57am
PLDT Home has been the country’s fastest ISP for five consecutive years and is strongly committed to delivering undisputable...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience
Sponsored
July 27, 2022 - 5:44pm

PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience

July 27, 2022 - 5:44pm
The country’s largest fully integrated telco network PLDT Inc. has recently improved its digital self-service options...
Telecoms
fbtw
Enjoy rewards when you pay Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online
July 19, 2022 - 9:00am

Enjoy rewards when you pay Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online

July 19, 2022 - 9:00am
Did you know that paying your Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online also comes with rewards in the form of points, discounts,...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with