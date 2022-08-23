^

Telecoms

Smart is Philippines' fastest and best mobile network – Ookla

The Philippine Star
August 23, 2022 | 3:00pm
Smart is Philippines' Fastest and Best Mobile Network â€“ Ookla
A rare distinction, the Best Mobile Network citation has only been given by Ookla to approximately 20 mobile operators in the world, with Smart being the first and only Philippine mobile operator to clinch the award since Speedtest started in 2017.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — With its commitment to deliver the best overall experience to Filipino mobile users, the wireless arm of PLDT has hit a new milestone as Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, has declared Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) as the Philippines' Fastest and Best Mobile Network in its latest report.        

A rare distinction, the Best Mobile Network citation has only been given by Ookla to approximately 20 mobile operators in the world, with Smart being the first and only Philippine mobile operator to clinch the award since Speedtest started in 2017.

To earn this citation, a mobile operator must lead in two crucial Ookla Speedtest Awards categories, namely Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage, within the same test period.    

Fastest speeds and widest coverage

In the latest Ookla’s Speedtest Awards covering Q1-Q2 2022,* Smart emerged as the "Fastest Mobile Network" with a Speed Score of 62.22, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 32.48.     

To bag this category, Smart posted a median download speed of 24.26Mbps and a median upload speed of 6.59Mbps, while its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 17.47Mbps and a median upload speed of 6.43Mbps.

Smart also dominated the "Best Mobile Coverage" category with a Coverage 794, surpassing its closest competitor’s Coverage Score of 732.

The Coverage Score captures both the number of locations in which an operator offers service (its footprint) and the quality of service in each location, explained Ookla in its report.    

The best position to empower the lives of Filipinos

In fulfilling its primary goal to empower the lives of Filipinos, Smart customers now enjoy a much better experience especially when it comes to browsing apps and websites, uploading and downloading files, streaming videos and playing mobile games, among others.

Smart's latest string of recognitions from independent analytics firms is a testament to this improved customer experience. 

"Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for the fastest and top-performing fixed broadband and mobile operators around the world. It is our pleasure to present Smart with the award for Best Mobile Network in the Philippines. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in H1 2022 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest," Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla, said.  

“Being the first Philippine mobile services provider to be declared as the 'Best Mobile Network’ is a huge honor for Smart. This inspires us in our mission to provide better connectivity for our customers as we all adapt to a digitally empowered lifestyle,” Alfredo Panlilio, PLDT and Smart president and CEO, said. 

“We aim to enable the life of every Filipino. This aligns with our nation-building efforts as we also support the government’s aspiration to digitalize the country,” Panlilio added.  

“Smart's laser-sharp focus on providing Filipinos with the best customer experience all these years has led to this groundbreaking recognition. We commit to continuously improving our network so we can empower Filipinos with our fastest speeds and widest coverage that enable them to make every moment count and achieve more in life," Francis Flores, SVP and head of consumer business group - individual at Smart, said. 

With Smart’s fastest speeds, subscribers can do and accomplish more—from connecting with loved ones in crystal-clear calls, sending important work and school files in seconds, sharing content on social media in real-time, to watching high-definition videos seamlessly and playing high-bandwidth mobile games without lag.   

Smart’s widest coverage means subscribers can stay connected more—whether it’s from the comfort of their home or office, the commute to school or work, or outside the city for a well-deserved break.      

Operator to beat in the Philippines

These latest Ookla Speedtest Awards add to Smart’s recent string of citations that reinforce its network leadership.     

Last April, independent firm Opensignal declared Smart as the “operator to beat in the Philippines” as it dominated the Opensignal Mobile Experience Awards,** covering the essential aspects of service, especially speed and experience. These awards include Best Overall Experience for Video, Games, Voice App, and Download Speed across all technologies.    

As of end-June, Smart had around 77,100 total base stations nationwide, including around 7,300 5G base stations, to support the growing mobile data needs of 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G customers from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.       

Non-Smart subscribers can experience the power of Smart without changing their number through Mobile Number Portability, a service that can be conveniently booked via https://smart.com.ph/Pages/mobilenumberportability and at Smart Stores nationwide.  

 

To know more about the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Network, visit www.smart.com.ph.  

 

*Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1-Q2 2022. 

**Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 to March 31, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.   

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Unfold a greater universe with Samsung Galaxy Z Series on Smart&rsquo;s award-winning mobile network
11 days ago

Unfold a greater universe with Samsung Galaxy Z Series on Smart’s award-winning mobile network

11 days ago
Unfolding greater experiences with the latest cutting-edge mobile technology is now easier than ever. Mobile services provider...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart delivers best mobile coverage in the Philippines, according to new Ookla report
August 3, 2022 - 1:00pm

Smart delivers best mobile coverage in the Philippines, according to new Ookla report

August 3, 2022 - 1:00pm
Ookla declared Smart as winner of the Best Mobile Coverage category for Q1-Q2 2022 after it achieved a Coverage Score of 794,...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022
August 2, 2022 - 8:57am

PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022

August 2, 2022 - 8:57am
PLDT Home has been the country’s fastest ISP for five consecutive years and is strongly committed to delivering undisputable...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience
Sponsored
July 27, 2022 - 5:44pm

PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience

July 27, 2022 - 5:44pm
The country’s largest fully integrated telco network PLDT Inc. has recently improved its digital self-service options...
Telecoms
fbtw
Enjoy rewards when you pay Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online
July 19, 2022 - 9:00am

Enjoy rewards when you pay Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online

July 19, 2022 - 9:00am
Did you know that paying your Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online also comes with rewards in the form of points, discounts,...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe aims to link businesses into &lsquo;ecosystem of partnerships&rsquo; for greater shared future
Sponsored
July 14, 2022 - 11:12am

Globe aims to link businesses into ‘ecosystem of partnerships’ for greater shared future

By Euden Valdez,Euden Valdez | July 14, 2022 - 11:12am
For the first time since the pandemic, leading digital solutions platform Globe held a face-to-face event, the Globe Business’...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with