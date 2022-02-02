PLDT is Philippinesâ€™ fastest internet provider in 2021 â€“ OoklaÂ®





















































 
























PLDT is Philippines' fastest internet provider in 2021 – Ookla®




PLDT Home remains undisputed as the fastest broadband network in the Philippines, dominating telco rivals with a Speed Score™ of 77.24 at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ for Q3-Q4 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home remains undisputed as the fastest broadband network in the Philippines, dominating telco rivals with a Speed Score™ of 77.24 at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ for Q3-Q4 2021.


The latest result showed a big jump from PLDT’s Speed Score of 27.28 in the second half of the previous year. Speed Score is a measure that takes into account both upload and download speeds.


Latest data from the global benchmarking company also showed PLDT besting all other internet service providers (ISPs) in the country with top upload and download speeds of 217.07 Mbps and 203.97 Mbps, respectively.


In determining the network speed of ISPs, Ookla® compared data gathered from millions of consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest® platforms. The data include tests done by Filipino internet users on various networks using digital devices connected via Wi-Fi and fixed networks.


“Fast internet is no longer a luxury because it’s what Filipinos depend on to earn, work and study from home. We’ve been relentless in continuously building and upgrading our network so that our customers enjoy better and future-ready homes,” says PLDT Home Business Senior Vice President and Head Butch G. Jimenez Jr.


Fastest broadband in key cities


Based on the latest Ookla® data, PLDT registered the highest upload and download speeds in key major cities in the Philippines: Manila, Cebu and Davao Cities.


In Manila, PLDT bested major ISPs - including Converge, Globe and Sky – with upload and download speeds of 54.52 Mbps and 58.57 Mbps, respectively. In Cebu, PLDT recorded 76.14 Mbps and 74.22 Mbps upload and download speeds, respectively. In Davao, PLDT is the fastest fixed network over ISPs Globe and Sky, with upload and download speeds of 70.06 Mbps and 71.50 Mbps, respectively.


When analyzing the fastest ISPs, Ookla assesses the fastest network speeds attained across a given network, accounting for tests that are taken on various Speedtest applications that connect to a fixed network, including tests taken on mobile phones over a Wi-Fi connection. Each top carrier accounts for at least 3% of the sample size in the geographic area.


Setting the bar


PLDT has consistently dominated the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ in the past four years as a result of the telco giant’s aggressive network expansion initiatives. In the second half of 2021, PLDT Home launched its biggest speed upgrade for customers with thrice as much speeds versus the previous broadband plans.


In November 2021, PLDT Home launched the country’s first-ever 10,000 Mbps fiber-optic service in the Philippines, putting the country alongside first-world nations that have access to such ultra-fast home internet speeds such as South Korea, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Italy, New Zealand and USA.


“The demand for the fastest broadband in the Philippines remains strong and we’re investing as well in our capabilities to install, upgrade and repair throughout the year,” concluded Jimenez.


PLDT Home continues to set the bar for the future of home internet connectivity in the Philippines as it provides access to future-ready innovations including top-of-the-line Smart Home solutions such as Wifi Mesh devices, Entertainment and Security services bundled with its flexible broadband plans.


All these innovations are powered by the PLDT’s widest network in the country with its fiber infrastructure expanded to 743,700 kilometers, extending its reach to 13.9 million homes passed and with over 5.77 million fiber-powered ports.


To date, PLDT Home has connected over 3.6 Million subscribers, proving to be the most trusted telco of Filipino families for fast internet speeds for work at home, online school and family entertainment at home amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in the country.


 


For more information on PLDT Home, visit www.pldthome.com.


Disclaimer:

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data Q3–Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.


 

















 



