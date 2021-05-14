#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Ready, set, Go+ with Globeâ€™s new prepaid promos
The Go+ offers were created to give everyone back their autonomy – with enough data for work and play, so customers can pursue their passions and keep their spirits high.
Photo Release

Ready, set, Go+ with Globe’s new prepaid promos

(Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — These unusual times have definitely taken a toll on how we go about our daily routines. Not having a regular change of pace in one’s day or week can be demotivating and sitting in constant monotony can get boring. Thankfully, technology lets us do what we need to do and break away from these dull moments.   

Recognizing this, Globe has rolled out new offers that equip everyone to fill that gap with the newest prepaid promos, Go+.

The Go+ offers were created “to give everyone back their autonomy – with enough data for work and play, so customers can pursue their passions and keep their spirits high,” according to Eric Tanbauco, head of Globe Prepaid Brand of Globe Telecom, Inc. 

Get GOing with all-in-one promos

The new set of prepaid offers brought by Globe will reinvent everyday data needs by letting customers access any and all sites and even elevate their experiences with free content GBs! 

For only P99, Go+99 gives you 7 days of a whopping 16GB of data with unlimited texts to all networks. You can use half the data, or 8GB, to fully access all sites you can think of! And the other half? Well, Globe Go+ gives you the power to choose! You have 8GB for the content you want to access from these choices: 

  • GoWATCH: YouTube, Netflix, Viu, iWant, iflix, HBOGo, ONE FC, NBA
  • GoPLAY: Mobile Legends, Clash of Clans, League of Legends, Wild Rift, PUBG, Call of Duty, MU Origin 2, Legends of Runeterra, and Twitch
  • GoSHARE: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Kumu, Snapchat, and Houseparty
  • GoLEARN: YouTube Learning, Udemy, Google Suite, Edukasyon, and Canva
  • GoWORK: Zoom, Facebook Meeting Room, Yahoo! Mail, MS Teams, WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram 

The Go+129, Go+149, Go+250, and Go+400 prepaid promos are also available for you to enjoy so you can access the content perfect for your lifestyle while still enjoying all the Internet has to offer within reach.

Plus, if customers have unused all-access GBs from their Go+ promo, they can now convert those to Globe Rewards points. Rewards points can be used to avail of exciting discounts or experiences, to cater to their varying needs and wants.

Reinvent your day

All of these content choices let you choose how you use your data and control how you reinvent your day in the new digital normal. 

“Globe understands the continued day-to-day struggles everyone faces, brought about by our second year in quarantine. Through Go+, we wanted to bring back the excitement. With these new offers, we hope to be able to help reinvent every day and break the dullness we’ve gotten used to,” Tanbauco shared.

 

Registration to Go+ and conversion of unused all-access GBs are already available via GlobeOne app. You can also get access to new Go+ offers and other prepaid promos via *143#, GCash app and by sending the keyword (ex. GOPLUS99) to 8080.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Ready, set, Go+ with Globe&rsquo;s new prepaid promos
1 hour ago
Ready, set, Go+ with Globe’s new prepaid promos
1 hour ago
Globe has rolled out new offers that equip everyone to fill that gap with the newest prepaid promos, Go+.
Telecoms
fbfb
Ookla: Globe fastest download speeds in 10 of 17 regions in Q1 2021
29 days ago
Ookla: Globe fastest download speeds in 10 of 17 regions in Q1 2021
29 days ago
Globe beats competition across 10 out of 17 regions in the Philippines in terms of mobile download speed based on Ookla’s...
Telecoms
fbfb
DITO Telecommunity launches commercially in Visayas and Mindanao
Sponsored
62 days ago
DITO Telecommunity launches commercially in Visayas and Mindanao
62 days ago
DITO Telecommunity Corporation, the country’s third major player in the telecommunications industry heralded its entry...
Telecoms
fbfb
Philippines 10th in APAC countries on Median 5G Download Speed: Ookla&reg; data
Sponsored
85 days ago
Philippines 10th in APAC countries on Median 5G Download Speed: Ookla® data
85 days ago
The Philippines ranks 10th among APEC countries with median download speed on 5G at 182.50 Mbps based on Ookla Speedtest...
Telecoms
fbfb
Pasigue&ntilde;os to enjoy affordable WiFi with Globe KonekTayo
Sponsored
146 days ago
Pasigueños to enjoy affordable WiFi with Globe KonekTayo
By Jap Tobias | 146 days ago
Globe Telecom officially partnered with the local government of Pasig City last December 14 to expand its KonekTayo program...
Telecoms
fbfb
Customers give Globe high remarks on network improvements
Sponsored
154 days ago
Customers give Globe high remarks on network improvements
154 days ago
Majority of Globe subscribers gave positive responses on their network experience using mobile and broadband services and...
Telecoms
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with