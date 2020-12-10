Customers give Globe high remarks on network improvements

MANILA, Philippines — Globe posts high scores from customers in several categories when it comes to its mobile and data services. This is based on the latest independent survey conducted in November 2020.

A total of 1,200 respondents took part in the survey.

Majority of Globe subscribers gave positive responses on their network experience1 using mobile and broadband services and gave the telco high satisfaction scores in terms of stability and consistency of the Globe network.

The independent survey was conducted by Kantar, the leading marketing research agency in the Philippines. It was conducted in total urban Philippines across regions, males and females aged 13 to 65 years-old across economic classes. The interviews were randomly sampled across areas where Globe declared improvements in its network infrastructure.

“The survey results validate the improvement efforts we have been implementing despite the many challenges of the pandemic, not to mention the several natural calamities the country has gone through in recent weeks,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.

“Ultimately, our customers will have the final say. Their satisfaction and acknowledgement of the improvements they are experiencing is proof that the investments we've made are delivering the results we wanted. A network that consistently delivers better connectivity means more satisfied customers,” Cu added.

Globe scored the highest mark in network reliability across the five regional areas with Visayas customers giving the best mark of 94% who are extremely reliable and somewhat reliable. Overall, Globe averaged 92% in the five areas surveyed.2

Using the same scale, nine out of 10 respondents responded extremely satisfied or somewhat satisfied based on both their incoming and outgoing regular call and text experiences.3

Almost eight out 10 respondents were also satisfied with Globe’s mobile signal reliability and with their general social media browsing usage, including online calls and chat. Customers were happy in using chat and meeting apps which is now the norm in most work setups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.4

Customers also said Globe is the brand that is best for those who need to be consistently connected to the internet (85%) and the best partner for experiencing the internet (83%).5 Customers are also satisfied with their video requirements such as downloading and streaming/uploading in video streaming sites.

Customers also responded positively not only with their call, SMS and data experiences. Eight of 10 respondents said Globe can be relied on for its innovative, updated and upgraded products and services. It is also the brand which is most generous in data or gigabyte allocations. More importantly, customers say Globe allows them to do everything online.6

Globe’s sustained network rollouts and site upgrades have also been acknowledged by international third party mobile analytics firms Opensignal7 and Ookla®.

In the latest Opensignal Regional reports released last month, Globe leads in voice apps and games experience in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).8

The company also performed better in voice apps in Bicol, Central Luzon, and Northern Mindanao. Globe is also a joint winner in the two categories in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Cagayan Valley, CARAGA, Cordillera Autonomous Region, Davao, Eastern Visayas, Metro Manila, MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), SOCCSKARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos), and Western Visayas.9

Globe is also a joint winner in the voice app experience 4G availability and games experience in Zamboanga Peninsula and in the voice app experience, download speed experience and games experience in Ilocos.10

On the other hand, Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, verified that the telco has the most consistent 4G network in 13 out of 17 regions based on Q3 2020 data.

These regions include Bicol, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Caraga, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region), Eastern Visayas, Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

In terms of scores, Ookla’s quarterly data showed that in terms of mobile Consistency Score™, Globe is now enjoying up to 64% consistency in these high population density areas, nearing the global benchmark of 70% consistency score.

Mobile consistency score measures the number of incidences (viewed as percentage) of a provider's samples equal or exceed both a download threshold of 5 Mbps and upload threshold of 1 Mbps.

Also, comparing download speeds between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020, Ookla data showed that Globe has a 12% higher mean download speed for all technologies and a 5% higher mean download speed for 4G/ LTE.

Globe was able to secure 1,857 permits for 2020. These permits allowed Globe to build 1,050 new sites to date and complete 10,876 upgrades to 4G/LTE. Globe expects to complete the build of 1,300 new cell sites by the end of 2020.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), specifically UN SDG No. 9 which emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

