Smart makes LTE-advanced pocket WiFi available to prepaid subscribers

As we try to ease into the new normal by shifting many aspects of our life online, having fast and reliable connectivity has become ever more crucial to power our increasingly digital lifestyle.

This is especially true for employees who are starting to become mobile again with the gradual easing of quarantine restrictions, students who are adjusting to online learning, as well as those who are trying to expand their income through online gigs or businesses.

A new device to power our digital life

In a bid to make it simpler and easier for Filipinos to embrace the new normal, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is making the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi more accessible to many by offering it to prepaid customers for a one-time cash-out of P1,995.

Initially available to postpaid subscribers, the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi is aptly positioned as a new device to power our digital life as it enables users to enjoy speeds twice that of old Smart Pocket WiFi devices to support all online activities on the go.

The Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi delivers significantly faster speeds by using Carrier Aggregation, the latest technique in mobile communications that is used to help meet the target data rates for data-intensive mobile apps and services. Carrier Aggregation does this by combining more than one component carrier together within and across bands, much like combining two or more highways to handle more traffic and use available capacity more efficiently. Thus, the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi is able to deliver more data rates per user, reduced latency, and increased capacity for subscribers.

Perfect for mobile use

Moreover, Carrier Aggregation makes the device perfect for mobile use because wherever you go, the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi efficiently uses the available component carriers and bandwidth at your location.

As such, users can rely on the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi to deliver significantly faster mobile connectivity while connecting from home, at the office, or while traveling on the road. It is also a must for those attending online classes, expanding their small business online, or those who simply want fast and constant access to their favorite productivity, entertainment, and social media apps on the go.

A simpler way to load up

Subscribers can make the most of the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi with GIGA Pro, a bigger and better data pack that offers a generous combination of 3 GB per day of any GIGA offer — whether it’s Video, Study, Work, Games, or Stories — plus open access data allocation to cover all online activities.

GIGA Pro is exclusively available on the Smart App, which is downloadable on Google Play Store and the App Store. The Smart App provides an easier way for subscribers to load up the device with just a few taps – doing away with the old hassles of needing to connect to a complicated online dashboard, or having to transfer the Pocket WiFi SIM to a handset.

To avail of GIGA Pro, subscribers only have to first connect their smartphone to their Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi and then log in to the Smart App, which will automatically detect their account number. After that, subscribers just need to tap the GIGA Pro offer they need.

Connect up to 10 devices

Aside from enabling users to experience significantly fasters speeds and bigger data on the go, the Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi also lets users connect up to 10 WiFi-ready devices — twice that of regular Pocket WiFi devices in the market.

This makes it perfect for multitasking and sharing, so users no longer have to go through the hassle of having to use their phone as a WiFi hotspot, which uses up their phone's data allocation and drain their battery more quickly.

Available nationwide

The Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi is available on prepaid at Smart Stores, the Smart Online Store, accredited retailers nationwide, as well as the Smart Flagship Store on the e-commerce platform Lazada.

It is also available on postpaid plans starting at P699 per month, under a 12-month contract. These come with monthly open access data allocation ranging from 6GB to 15GB to cover all online activities. All Smart Bro plans also come with the data rollover feature so that unused data from the previous month shall be carried over to the next month.

Country’s fastest mobile data network

The Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network according to third-party analytics firms, such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload, and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience and 4G Availability.

Know more about Smart’s promos and services by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.