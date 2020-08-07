Preorders open for Smart 5G-certified Samsung Note20 Series

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. is officially kicking off preorders for the Smart 5G-certified Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series at smart.com.ph/note20 from August 7 to 16.

Smart offers these latest devices on Smart Signature Plans, which recently introduced Korean superstar Son Ye Jin as its endorser, embodying the brand’s goal to simplify the postpaid experience with a prioritized, worry-free, and elevated lifestyle for customers.

The Galaxy Note20 Series is best with Smart Signature Device Plan L, which comes with 15GB data, Unli On-Net Calls, 100 Min AnyNet Calls and Unli AnyNet Texts.

Under Plan L, the Note20 Ultra 5G is available at a special preorder rate of P3,199 per month (versus the regular rate of P3,299 per month)—with a one-time cash-out of P15,020. On the other hand, the Note20 5G is available for P2,999 per month with a one-time cash-out of P10,000.

As an exclusive treat, customers with approved pre-orders for the Note20 Ultra 5G shall also get a free Samsung 34SQM Air Purifier worth P16,995. On the other hand, subscribers who have successfully signed up for the Note20 5G shall also take home FREE Samsung Galaxy Buds+ worth P6,990 to be redeemed via Samsung’s Redemption Portal.

Make your noteworthy mark

Officially launched at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked last August 5, Samsung’s new line of premium smartphones promises powerful experiences for both work and play through breakthrough design and performance. With Smart Signature Plans, these devices make it simpler for customers to make their mark in their chosen career or passion.

The Note 20 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.9” Edge WQHD+ screen while the Note 20 5G comes with a 6.7” FHD+, which both enable multitaskers to maximize their daily activities—from tackling important work projects, binge-watching the latest hit series, to playing immersive mobile games. They also come with the enhanced S-Pen with a latency of up to 9ms for faster and powerful multitasking across various apps.

Both premium smartphones are also equipped with pro-grade cameras with advanced imaging technology that makes it so much simpler to produce share-worthy photos and captivating videos. Both devices also support Samsung DeX, which enables users to connect their smartphone to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse for a convenient desktop experience with easy access to apps, files, and documents for greater productivity.

Smart 5G-certified

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series expands the lineup of Smart 5G-certified devices that are available with Smart Signature Plans.

In this initial phase of Smart 5G commercial deployment, Smart Signature, Infinity, and other Smart postpaid subscribers can enjoy the super-fast Smart 5G data service in key business districts of Metro Manila using Smart-certified handsets with 5G-activated SIMs.

These areas include the Makati Central Business District (CBD), Bonifacio Global City CBD, Araneta City, SM Megamall, and Mall of Asia Bay Area. Smart 5G is also being rolled out in key high-traffic areas such as North Avenue in Quezon City and Taft Avenue in Manila, as well as in Ortigas CBD, and Clark Green City in Pampanga.

Both the Note20 Ultra 5G and Note20 5G also latch on to Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network according to third-party mobile analytics firms, including Ookla and Opensignal.

Be among the first to get hold of the Galaxy Note20 Series by pre-ordering at smart.com.ph/note20.

To learn more about Smart 5G, visit 5g.smart.