Equal access not equal risk: Group urges caution in safeguarding country's digital progress

MANILA, Philippines — In the push toward digital transformation, the Philippine government must ensure that while access is democratized, national security and integrity of infrastructure are not compromised.

Stratbase Group, a policy think tank, has issued this core message as it calls for both urgency and caution in building a digitally inclusive Philippines.

“The accessibility and affordability of digital services must be a priority — but not at the cost of safety or sovereignty,” the group said in a statement.

With over 7,000 islands, the country faces the unique challenge of providing uniform digital connectivity across its geography.

Stratbase emphasized that digital inclusion means giving equal opportunities to a student in Mindanao as to one in Metro Manila — both in terms of access to knowledge and economic participation.

“A citizen in the South deserves the same opportunities as those in the capital,” the group said, adding that “one cannot fully participate in today’s digital economy offline.”

While faster and more reliable internet service is a prerequisite for tech-driven growth, Stratbase has warned of the risks of indiscriminately allowing any internet service provider — especially those with questionable backgrounds or foreign state ties — to operate within the country.

“The consequences will be dire and disruptive,” Stratbase statement cautioned.

The group also highlighted the significant investments of local telecommunications companies that have long worked toward expanding the country’s digital backbone.

“These firms, with years of industry experience, have pledged to continue partnering with the government to support inclusive growth and digital innovation,” the group stressed.

It added: “Existing telcos know the terrain. They’ve built the infrastructure, navigated the market, and shown their commitment to the Filipino people.”

As the government opens more avenues for connectivity, the group called on lawmakers and regulators to uphold a stringent legal framework that filters players not only based on capacity but also on credibility.

“It is imperative that we entrust our data and digital future only to entities that are capable, credible, and committed to the country’s welfare,” Stratbase urged.

The group’s advocacy underscores the need for responsible digital progress — where equal access does not come with equal risk.