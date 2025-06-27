From bottlenecks to breakthroughs: Juniperâ€™s AI-native solutions offer path to next era of networking innovation

From bottlenecks to breakthroughs: Juniper’s AI-native solutions offer path to next era of networking innovation

Juniper Networks held the “AI Native NOW: The Next Era” live event in Manila last April 8 where it showcased how deeply embedded AI can transform network operations, offering a closer look at the technologies powering this shift.

MANILA, Philippines — Data is the lifeblood of modern business, but managing it is a growing challenge. As companies scale their digital operations and adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to meet rising customer expectations, network environments have become more complex and harder to manage.

According to a 2024 AI-native networking platform Whitepaper by ESG, nearly three-quarters of organizations globally have seen increased complexity in their network environments over the past two years. Despite this, only 12% have successfully integrated AI into their network automation capabilities, signaling a vast, untapped opportunity for transformation.

In the Philippines, AI adoption is gaining traction. Driven by government support, rapid digital transformation and growing demand for automation in sectors like BPO and entertainment, the local AI industry is projected to grow at 41.5% annually between 2025 and 2030.

Bottlenecks and breakdowns

The sheer volume of data—and the speed at which it moves—has outpaced traditional infrastructure, making real-time visibility and control increasingly difficult.

This often manifests as debilitating network bottlenecks for traditional IT teams, which can severely disrupt critical business operations, leading to operational inefficiencies, costly periods of downtime and an elevated exposure to security vulnerabilities.

For example, consider the scenario of a bustling e-commerce platform grinding to a halt during peak shopping hours due to network congestion, or a sophisticated logistics network experiencing crippling delays due to latency issues affecting interconnected tracking systems.

These real-world examples underscore the urgent and critical need for more intelligent and automated network management solutions.

AI-native approach explained

For Juniper Networks, a global leader in AI Networking, cloud and connected security solutions, the emerging solution lies in the imperative shift towards “AI-native networking.”

This approach means that artificial intelligence is embedded into the very architecture of the network, not an add-on or an afterthought. Simply said, the intelligence is built-in, not bolted on.

Unlike traditional networks, where AI might only be used for monitoring or isolated tasks, an AI-native network uses machine learning and real-time data to automatically detect issues, predict and self-solve performance problems and optimize operations without human intervention by continuously learning from data.

This innovative approach promises to effectively streamline the complexities of modern networks and significantly bolster overall network stability.

For Juniper Networks, the AI-native approach is an end-to-end solution, encompassing multiple solutions and products: the AI-native networking platform, intelligent AI data center networking, and the intuitive Marvis Mini solution, alongside significant advancements in their AI-native routing portfolio powered by Mist AI, and other additions to their hardware portfolio.

Zooming in on the Juniper ecosystem

Last April 8, Juniper Networks held the “AI Native NOW: The Next Era” live event in Manila, where it showcased how deeply embedded AI can transform network operations, offering a closer look at the technologies powering this shift.

According to Juniper, its AI-native approach is designed “from the ground up,” seamlessly integrating Mist AI, Marvis, Paragon and other AI-driven solutions to create a fully intelligent, self-optimizing networking ecosystem.

Juniper’s AI-native networking platform, powered by Mist AI, acts as the network's intelligent core, using predictive analytics and automation to proactively resolve issues, ensuring consistent uptime and adaptive security.

Supporting the AI-native networking platform is Marvis, an AI-powered Virtual Network Assistant. Marvis works around the clock to detect anomalies, troubleshoot issues in real time and simplify root-cause analysis through conversational AI—helping teams resolve problems faster and keep connectivity seamless across complex environments.

For instance, Seoul Semiconductor, a global UV LED manufacturer, faced limitations with its legacy wireless network, including insufficient data throughput and coverage hindering product innovation, and a wireless LAN controller architecture causing management inefficiencies and vendor lock-in.

To address these challenges, Seoul Semiconductor integrated Juniper’s AI-native networking platform, featuring Marvis VNA. This strategic move eliminated network disruptions and blind spots, introduced cloud-based management for real-time oversight, automated network monitoring, and streamlined troubleshooting, ultimately enhancing IT efficiency.

Juniper’s EX4000 Series Switches, meanwhile, bring AI-optimized performance to the access layer. Built for scale, security and future-readiness (including Wi-Fi 7), they integrate Zero Trust principles and self-optimizing automation for greater efficiency and resilience.

To streamline network operations, Juniper’s intent-based networking brings automation and deep network visibility together—allowing businesses to easily define what they want their networks to do, while the system takes care of the how.

This approach was embraced by Indonet, Indonesia’s first commercial ISP provider, which aimed to scale its Jakarta metro networks and data center interconnection services to meet surging customer digital demands. To achieve this, the company deployed Juniper Apstra intent-based networking to automate and validate the design, deployment, and operation of its ACX routers for these expansions.

By leveraging Apstra's intent-based automation and assurance, Indonet can now deliver optimal network performance across its Jakarta infrastructure, benefiting from predictive insights, change controls and network-wide rollback capabilities.

The result? The network runs faster, is easier to manage, and is protected by AI that can predict and prevent threats before they happen—all with less complexity for IT teams.

Next era of networking innovation

The networking landscape is undergoing a transformation, demanding a fundamental shift towards intelligence, automation and adaptability.

This need for a reimagined approach was central to the recent "AI Native NOW: The Next Era" event, where Juniper Networks officials and experts shared insights into how AI-native networking is shaping the future of connectivity.

Key discussions highlighted AI's transformative power in optimizing data center management and the critical shift towards AI-driven security strategies. Real-world successes with AI-powered networking further underscored the vital role of AI Ops and automation in building infrastructures ready for tomorrow's digital demands.

“As we move our Enterprise to an AI environment, we need more platforms ready for that aggressive move, and thanks for the information gained in this event,” said Marwin Barrozo, IT director of Enshored Philippines.

As data volumes explode, user expectations escalate and digital ecosystems become increasingly intricate, the shortcomings and costs associated with traditional networks are becoming increasingly apparent.

Juniper Networks is answering this challenge with its AI-native networking platform, designed to deliver not just visibility, but foresight; not just connectivity, but self-optimizing performance.

By embedding AI into the core of network architecture, Juniper Networks empowers businesses to move faster, operate smarter and scale securely in real time.

But more than solving today’s problems, Juniper Networks believes it's also about building resilient, responsive networks that are ready for what’s next.

Whether it's ensuring uptime during peak demand, securing critical infrastructure or enabling new digital services, Juniper’s AI-native solutions pave the way for a more agile, intelligent and future-ready enterprise.

The next era of networking is here—and it’s AI-native by design.

Editor’s Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Juniper Networks. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.