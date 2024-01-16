^

Technology

NTC eyes emergency warning broadcast system on digital TV

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 3:39pm
NTC eyes emergency warning broadcast system on digital TV
Stock image of a digital television.
Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Early warning broadcast system is planned to be integrated into digital television formats, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said on Tuesday.

In an interview with PTV, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas director Erwin Galang said that the NTC, the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) plan to adopt the early warning broadcast system in the Philippines similar to Japan.

"Ang experience po na nakita po sa Japan ay prior po na dumating sa ibang lugar nakita na po nila at nawarningan na po sila. So, inaasahan po natin na magagawa rin po natin 'yun dito sa Pilipinas," the Galang said.

(The experience seen in Japan is that prior to it reaching other areas, they have already seen and been warned. So, we hope that we can also do that here in the Philippines.)

Galang referred to the "J-Alert," or Japan's satellite-based early warning system, to quickly inform the public sent through broadcast channels about an impending threat or disaster.

To achieve this, however, Filipinos must transition from the analog format to digital TV, a process that NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said is currently under study.

"And we also have to make sure na itong mga households na ito that are still relying on analog reception ay makapag-access po ng digital TV before po natin ipatigil ang analog TV service," Blanco said.

(And we also have to make sure that these households that are still relying on analog reception can access digital TV before we discontinue analog TV service.)

"Pinag-aaralan rin po ng pamahalaan ang pag-provide ng subsidy for some of the households na kailangan po nating i-transition. Pinag-aaralan rin po ito to make sure na maili-limit ang mga inconvenience," he added.

(The government is also studying the provision of subsidies for some households that need assistance in transitioning. This is being considered to ensure that inconveniences are minimized.)

Citing data from the NTC, almost 83% of households in Metro Manila have already switched to digital TV formats, with less than a million staying in analog.

"Ito po yung ating hinihikayat na mga households na as much as possible, tangkilikin na po nila 'yung ating digital TV service na pino-provide na po ng ating mga television networks," Blanco said.

(We encourage households, as much as possible, to patronize our digital TV service provided by our television networks.)

Telecommunication companies and the NDRRMC control the current emergency broadcast system in the Philippines, known as the emergency cell broadcast system.

Alert messages are dispatched via SMS before or after a phenomenon occurs.

The government also urged the public to transition to digital television services for an enhanced TV experience and increased programming options.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

KAPISANAN NG MGA BRODKASTER NG PILIPINAS

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Meta accused of mishandling Israel-Hamas war posts
December 20, 2023 - 7:42am

Meta accused of mishandling Israel-Hamas war posts

December 20, 2023 - 7:42am
Meta's independent oversight board on Tuesday criticized the social media titan of removing posts that showed human suffering...
Technology
fbtw
Canada print media to get two-thirds of Google's payment to news outlets
December 17, 2023 - 1:35pm

Canada print media to get two-thirds of Google's payment to news outlets

December 17, 2023 - 1:35pm
Canada's print media will receive nearly two-thirds of an annual Can$100 million (US$75 million) payment from Google to the...
Technology
fbtw
Netflix releases vast viewing data for first time
December 13, 2023 - 1:43pm

Netflix releases vast viewing data for first time

By Andrew Marszal | December 13, 2023 - 1:43pm
Netflix for the first time published detailed viewing figures about thousands of its shows and movies Tuesday, offering an...
Technology
fbtw
Big tech stumbles in Google's Epic defeat
December 13, 2023 - 9:44am

Big tech stumbles in Google's Epic defeat

By Alex Pigman | December 13, 2023 - 9:44am
Google' stinging defeat against Fortnite-maker Epic Games in a California courtroom could be an important blow against big...
Technology
fbtw
Fortnite's Epic Games wins US court fight with Google
December 12, 2023 - 12:01pm

Fortnite's Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

December 12, 2023 - 12:01pm
Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, won a major US court battle against Google on Monday when a jury decided that the search...
Technology
fbtw
Meta encrypting Messenger and Facebook chats
December 8, 2023 - 9:21am

Meta encrypting Messenger and Facebook chats

December 8, 2023 - 9:21am
Tech giant Meta on Thursday was rolling out long-promised end-to-end encryption of chats and calls at Messenger and Face...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with