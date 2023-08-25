^

Spam-blocking app launched in the Philippines

August 25, 2023 | 4:56pm
Spam-blocking app launched in the Philippines
The app can find unknown numbers, stop spam calls, and check unsafe URLs using its smart AI and a database of over 2.6 billion numbers, the biggest in Southeast Asia.
MANILA, Philippines — Whoscall, an app with anti-fraud features and that has been used in various Asian countries, has officially launched in the Philippines.

Operated by Gogolook, a Taiwan-based technology company, the app held an event on August 22 at New World Makati Hotel, Makati City where it launched its initiative to lessen scam cases in the country.

The app can find unknown numbers, stop spam calls, and check unsafe URLs using its smart AI and a database of over 2.6 billion numbers, the biggest in Southeast Asia.

"Our technology and database, which has improved in other markets, will be applied to the Philippine Market as well," said Manwoo Joo, Gogolook's Chief Operating Officer, during the launch.

Joo also mentiobed that the app's success has led to collaborative efforts with government agencies in the countries where it's been launched, aimed at bolstering cybersecurity collectively.

"We used to partner with the law enforcement locally as well as the private sector [in different countries] as well… its because we can efficiently deliver the message or give the proper warning to the people what is a scam," Joo added.

Among the attendees of the launch was Undersecretary Alexander Ramos from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC). He pointed out that while the CICC and other government bodies assist the public with scam-related concerns, he stressed the importance of a collaborative approach involving the private sector and the public for a more cohesive response.

"Fighting this is very difficult… but if we know who we are tracking down, it will hasten the process of investigation. Which is why we have the Sim Card Registration Law," said Ramos.

"But it is not sufficient. If the public and the private sector would work with us and start reporting these, we are able to catch them… We can stop them if we work together. And with this effort [Gogolook has] right now, it will further bolster out capability," he added.

Expanding their service beyond SMS to other messaging platforms, Gabriel Barrios, Gogolook's country marketing head for the Philippines, indicated that their roadmap includes integration with apps like Viber and Telegram.

"We highly encourage everyone to install it on their phones and join the community to protect themselves and their loved ones from potential risks, fraud, and scams. It's about time we all step up and unite for a Scam-Free Pilipinas!" Barrios said. — intern Matthew Gabriel

