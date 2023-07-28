HP Philippines doubles down on sustainability and security in the changing world of work

The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 Series delivers fast scanning, flexible solutions, and the world's most secure printing to keep business moving forward.

MANILA, Philippines — HP Philippines has unveiled fresh sustainability and security-focused innovations that help customers meet the demands of hybrid work.

HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series, the budget-friendly HP Smart Tank 580 and the high-performance HP Elite Dragonfly and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 are designed to increase productivity and collaboration securely.

“We understand that hybrid work will continue to be a consideration for consumers and businesses. We want to continue building a future-ready portfolio that offers innovative ways to help people live, work and play,” Christian Reyes, managing director, Philippines at HP Inc., says.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed business environments, with more employees ranking flexibility as key to considering a post. According to a recent recruitment survey called Future of Recruitment Report conducted by Jobstreet, 46% of Filipino respondents prefer a hybrid model or combination of working at home and reporting to the office. The number of Filipinos who prefer hybrid work is significantly higher than the global average of 11%.

Reyes underscored that security is vital to flexible work setups. He added that HP Wolf Security is a key offering that provides security solutions powered by industry-leading experts.

Aside from the high preference for hybrid work, Filipinos are growing more concerned about the environment. Earlier this year, a Pulse Asia survey commissioned by the ADR Institute revealed that “83% of Filipinos prefer environment-friendly products and services from brands with environment-friendly operations.”

The EliteBook x360 830’s outer box packaging is made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers and the Elitebook 860 contains recycled plastic.

Meanwhile, the Zbook Firefly 14 G10 contains ocean-bound and/or recycled plastics. Over 85% of Original HP Ink Cartridges contain ocean-bound plastic and original HP Toner Cartridges have also been engineered to contain recycled content while meeting HP’s high quality standards.

The HP Smart Tank is also sustainably made using 45% post-consumer recycled content. It also boasts of EPEAT Silver and Energy Star certifications.

Elevated work experience

The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 Series, which enables intelligent printing for large enterprises, was the centerpiece of this year’s HP Day.

HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 Series provides intelligent printing for large enterprises. Users will be able to get more done faster with industry leading printing, scanning and OCR spreads, maximum uptime powered by HP’s custom designed quadcore processor.

Meanwhile, tailored on-device and cloud connected solutions to help optimize workflows with flexibility. The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 Series can be upgraded over time to adapt to the needs and expand capabilities as needs evolve.

Lastly, HP Wolf Enterprise Security provides the world’s most secure printing through industry leading multi-layer, self-healing security that protects, detects, and adapts to new threats.

To support emerging entrepreneurs and SMEs, HP Smart Tank delivers an enhanced user experience with an intuitive and seamless setup and smart features.

Photo Release HP Smart Tank 580 can print up to 6,000 black or color pages for minimal uninterrupted printing with a pre-filled ink supply.

HP’s latest performance-focused notebooks and mobile workstations highlighted the company’s focus on improving collaboration and providing users with new performance and productivity experiences, and security.

Photo Release Opening large files and running pro apps simultaneously are a breeze on the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 with up to an Intel Core i7 vPro processor, NVIDIA RTX A500 Laptop GPU and 64GB.

The latest ZBook Firefly 14 G10 mobile workstation is a sleek and powerful laptop that combines pro-level performance with true mobility.

Upgrade to pro-level performance: the ZBook can be powered by the new Intel vPro platform powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors for mobile, and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, or integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The ZBook Firefly will be the first in the ZBook portfolio to now offer AMD Ryzen and Ryzen PRO processors for mobile.

Photo Release HP Elite Dragonfly’s intuitive audio and video conferencing is enhanced by HP Presence which automatically adjusts video framing, backlight and audio.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a beautifully designed high-performance laptop that allows users to accomplish more wherever they work. Powerful components and portable design make it easy to adapt to the conditions of your environment.

Ideally balanced with power, mobility, and contextual intelligence features, the HP Dragonfly helps maintain comfort and provides optimal battery life by adapting to your environment.

