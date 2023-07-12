^

Technology

The power of single sign-on: Enabling user stickiness in platforms like Threads, Microsoft 365

Quick Tech - Paul Soliman - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 1:51pm
threads
This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 6, 2023, shows the opening page of Threads, an Instagram app, near the Meta logo. More than 10 million people have signed up to Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, within the first few hours of its launch, the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said July 6. The app went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on July 5, 2023, and will run with no ads for now, but its release in Europe has been delayed over data privacy concerns.
Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Introduction:

In the rapidly evolving tech landscape, the success of platforms heavily relies on attracting and retaining users. One effective strategy that has proven to create a sticky user experience is the implementation of Single Sign-On (SSO).

This article explores how platforms like Threads and Microsoft 365 have leveraged SSO to drive user adoption and retention, and what other tech platforms can learn from this approach.

Threads: Simplifying Onboarding with SSO

When Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads garnered over 10 million signups within its first seven hours, it underscored the power of SSO in capturing users' attention. Many individuals seeking alternatives to platforms like Twitter, which they perceive as toxic, experienced FOMO and were intrigued by Threads' promise of a controlled and positive environment.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, strategically utilized its existing architecture and SSO capabilities to interconnect these platforms. For instance, when users download and sign up for Threads, the app seamlessly fetches their Instagram profile, which is already linked to their Facebook account. This effortless onboarding process eliminates the need for users to adjust or provide additional information, saving them time and effort. The result is a smooth and frictionless experience that encourages users to try out the new platform.

Microsoft 365: Expanding Ecosystem with SSO

In the early days of Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365), Microsoft employed a similar strategy by leveraging Azure Active Directory as their SSO solution. This approach aimed to attract existing Office 365 users to explore other Microsoft business offerings, such as Dynamics 365—an encompassing suite of business applications. Users were delighted to discover that they could utilize the same account for their productivity tools as well as for enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and other business application systems.

The Benefits of Interoperability and a Unified Account System

Tech platforms embarking on the creation of multiple products with distinct use cases can learn valuable lessons from the SSO strategy employed by Threads and Microsoft 365. Interoperability within an ecosystem is essential for seamless transitions between applications and services. By implementing SSO and establishing a unified account system, platforms facilitate the exploration and adoption of new products by existing users.

When users can effortlessly access and navigate different applications within an ecosystem, they are more likely to engage with additional offerings. This not only enhances the overall user experience but also cultivates loyalty and stickiness within the platform. Users become accustomed to the convenience of SSO, making them less inclined to switch to alternative platforms that lack such integrated capabilities.

Conclusion:

The power of Single Sign-On cannot be underestimated in today's competitive tech landscape. Platforms like Threads and Microsoft 365 have successfully utilized SSO to create sticky user experiences that attract and retain users.

By considering interoperability and implementing a unified account system, tech platforms can capitalize on the benefits of SSO to drive user adoption, encourage exploration of new products, and foster loyalty within their ecosystem. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, SSO remains a powerful tool for platforms seeking to establish a strong user base and thrive in the ever-changing tech industry.

 

--

Paul Soliman is the founder and CEO of Hacktiv Colab Inc., a provider of end-to-end business applications. He is also a co-founder of BayaniChain, a blockchain-based ecosystem.

Quick Tech is a monthly newsletter on LinkedIn about web3, AI, Power Platform, Citizen Development, Quantum and the FUTURE. Subscribe to Paul's newsletter HERE.

