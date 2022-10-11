Adopting future-ready learning environments through Microsoft Teams

Line Learning delivers a Hybrid Learning Session during the course of the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program.

MANILA, Philippines — Saint Paul University Quezon City (SPUQC) has been implementing the use of Microsoft 365 tools, including Microsoft Teams, for their academic community to establish a collaborative learning environment.

This academic year 2022-2023, SPUQC is welcomed into the Microsoft Showcase Schools Program. The school continues to work closely with partners Microsoft, Asus and Microsoft Global Training Partner, Line Learning and Development Solutions, to accelerate their school transformation journey.

Adapting to changing times with the right solutions

Saint Paul University Quezon City faces a new chapter in its digital education journey. For the last two years, SPUQC had to rapidly change to address the shifting learning landscape.

As they transition to a Modified Hybrid Learning Environment, the school needed to sustain student engagement, adopt effective assessment tools to evaluate instructional experiences and implement a cost-effective physical, as well as, organizational facility to support both the teachers and learners.

Microsoft technology has been very instrumental in advancing the education system of SPUQC. More than providing the school with customized email domains during the pre-pandemic times, the use of Microsoft tools bridged the gap allowing SPUQC to seamlessly shift to online classes in response to the COVID-19 quarantine sanctions.

Enriching solutions toward transformation

Included in SPUQC’s license is Microsoft Teams, an intelligent and collaboration hub for teachers and learners. The teaching community of SPUQC even developed the Faculty Daily Accomplishment Report (Faculty DAR) using the Power Apps available in Teams.

While this is just one example of the value of Microsoft solutions, the fact remains, that the full potential of Microsoft Teams is unutilized.

To support the education transformation journey of SPUQC, they were nominated to the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program.

The goal of this program is to provide SPUQC with the necessary resources, training and hardware devices to advance its digital transformation and become one of the Microsoft Showcase Schools in the country.

In the course of the program, 10 teachers were selected to undergo four weeks of technical and soft skills training. The training, conducted by Line Learning, focused on Windows 11 in the Classroom, Cybersecurity and Durability of ASUS BR1100, Microsoft 365 and Collaborative Learning Environment with Microsoft Teams.

During these learning sessions, the educators explored the benefits of Windows in Education using ASUS BR1100 devices while discovering the many features of Microsoft Teams as a digital hub that fosters a culture of collaboration.

“Ten of us made it in four weeks; four weeks of training being introduced to the new Asus devices; what they’re capable of and what it holds for our next normal of learning for Saint Paul University Quezon City students. With 10 new possible candidates for Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts, we really look forward to this momentum that we’ve been waiting for,” Engr. Benjamin Caruncho III, education technology coordinator of SPUQC, said.

Teachers of SPUQC realized that Microsoft Teams can do more in bringing conversations, lesson content and apps—all in one place—while creating a vibrant community between colleagues, teachers and learners in an integrated experience.

“One thing about Microsoft Teams is that it provides many features in just one software. You don’t need to go to another website; you don’t need to go to another platform. Another thing will be the integration of many different software or the usual software that we use in Microsoft, “ Lloyd Christiane Rivera, chairman of student welfare community, Basic Education Department of SPUQC, said.

Transforming the future of education

For SPUQC, every teacher is a content provider. Using Microsoft Teams propels schools to enhance collaboration in the changing education landscape; and the Asus Windows devices play an important role in empowering the school in their digital transformation journey.

With the right solutions, devices and training, the school enriches teaching and learning using a future-ready environment anchored on the pillars of the Education Transformation Framework.

“The Education Transformation Framework has always been considered by many progressive universities as an essential ingredient to the accomplishment of academic excellence and sustainability. This is always highlighted in all our academic activities. We believe that the Education Transformation Framework is essential to the achievement of curricular sustainability," Dr. Helen Rigor, vice president for academics at SPUQC, said.

"This is also to ensure that we remain committed to the formation of our learners as we strive to do our best to make sure that they become leaders of transformation, or agents of transformation in their own communities,” Rigor ended

For more information about the Education Transformation Journey of Microsoft Showcase Schools, visit http://aka.ms/scsp.