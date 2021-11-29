



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Technology

                        
Mobile camera trends to watch out in 2022 according to four global experts

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 12:14pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Here are the mobile camera trends 2022 shared by four global experts
Hosted by Counterpoint Research’s Peter Richardson, VP of Research, speakers Tarun Pathak, Hervé Macudzinski, Pan Xuebao and Jimmy Hsu shared their insights on camera innovation, market trends and the latest developments in imaging technology.
Photo Release

                        

                           
TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK discuss innovation happening today and beyond during an industry event held by Counterpoint Research.  



MANILA, Philippines — During a webinar titled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”, experts in the field of optical imaging technology along with leading industry research analysts discussed how camera systems are evolving and how they have become critical for OEMs as consumers place increasing importance on image capture. 



Mobile camera trends such as the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms, light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, and continuous lossless zoom have been highlighted by these industry players.



The webinar, organized by leading technology research firm Counterpoint, included guest speakers from TECNO, a global smartphone brand focusing on rapid-growth emerging markets; Samsung Electronics, a global leader in semiconductor, telecommunication, digital media and digital convergence technologies; and DXOMARK, an internationally renowned testing agency specializing in cameras, audio, displays and batteries for consumer electronics.



Hosted by Counterpoint Research’s Peter Richardson, VP of Research, speakers Tarun Pathak, Hervé Macudzinski, Pan Xuebao and Jimmy Hsu shared their insights on camera innovation, market trends and the latest developments in imaging technology.



Tarun Pathak, research director for smartphones at Counterpoint, highlighted that burgeoning mid-end smartphone across both developed and emerging markets like Africa, Latin America and India will help to quad camera and above form factors to dominate. 



Mr. Pathak also sees “the combination of quality image sensors and advanced software algorithms is allowing brands to deliver great imaging experiences across all smartphone price points.” 



DXOMARK’s Hervé Macudzinski, Image Science Director and Product Owner of DXOMARK, observed that smartphones today help bring DSLR capture quality and pro photographer’s skills into the hands of consumers. Further, he sees low-light imaging as a priority for devices in the highly competitive $400-$600 price bands — where significant improvements can be made. 



Samsung Electronics’ VP and Head of R&D, Pan Xuebao, believes “We’re close to the point where smartphone brands can now deliver DSLR-grade photography in the hands of customers.” 



He mentioned Samsung’s Tetra and Nona technology is bringing great performance across both bright and low light conditions by providing a bigger canvas to capture more light, while allowing smaller pixels for higher definition. Speed is also prioritized, with ISOCELL bringing faster autofocus capabilities. ”



Jimmy Hsu, Senior Product Manager of TECNO Image Technology, mentioned that demand for more diverse features and personalization could drive demand for ToF (time of flight) and DVS (dynamic vision sensor), which would help smartphone cameras rivals and outperform specialized cameras.



TECNO already focuses on personalization, with advances in dark complexion imaging aimed at users across key markets in Africa, India and other regions and he highlighted recent achievements and breakthroughs regarding light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, zoom and high-resolution — powered by technologies such as RGBW and G+P, Sensor Shift and telescopic lenses. 



He promised some of these new technologies are slated for TECNO’s new products in 2022. Mr. Hsu emphasized that “TECNO always aims to provide an excellent photo and video experience through constant innovation and a deep understanding of consumer needs.”



Media representatives and industry players from Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and the US also participated in the webinar, sharing their questions with the speakers on topics that interest tech-savvy mobile users and photo enthusiasts globally.



The webinar highlighted future mobile camera imaging technology trends and set expectations of the application of these imaging technologies for global markets and consumers, paving the way for further long-term smartphone imaging developments.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CAMERAS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
26 days ago

                              
                              
Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears


                              

                                                                  By Glenn Chapman |
                                 26 days ago                              


                                                            
This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
31 days ago

                              
                              
'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand


                              

                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
31 days ago

                              
                              
Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'


                              

                                                                  By Glenn Chapman |
                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
The new handle comes as the company battles to fend off one of its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OneXafe immutable storage is key vs data loss
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
31 days ago

                              
                              
OneXafe immutable storage is key vs data loss


                              

                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
Arcserve offers a scale-out, immutable storage appliance that can be leveraged as a disk-based backup target for your “last-resort”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
33 days ago

                              
                              
TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat defend impact on kids at US hearing


                              

                                                                  By Joshua Melvin |
                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
Video-sharing app TikTok and photo network Snapchat, in their first testimony to US senators, argued they are built to protect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google debuts new Pixel, latest try in smartphone fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
40 days ago

                              
                              
Google debuts new Pixel, latest try in smartphone fight


                              

                                                                  By Glenn Chapman |
                                 40 days ago                              


                                                            
Google touted the phones as completely "reimagined" during a presentation in which it pointed to security, speed, style and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with