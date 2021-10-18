



































































 




   

   









Technology

                        
The importance of proactive ransomware defense, orchestrated recovery for businesses

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 8:45am
                        

                        


                        
                        
The importance of proactive ransomware defense, orchestrated recovery for businesses
Photo Release
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philipppines — Ransomware has become the biggest risk to businesses, with an attack estimated to occur every 11 seconds in 2021.



It’s time to fight back.



Arcserve delivers the only means to neutralize cyberattacks, including ransomware, without the complexity of siloed cybersecurity and data protection strategies. The end result: Respond with a “no” to a ransomware demand and recover with confidence.



A first and last line of defense for your business



Protecting your infrastructure from security threats, data loss and downtime is tough enough. But juggling multiple strategies, processes, vendors, SLAs and support teams only adds complexity and leaves you open to security gaps.






Arcserve’s data and ransomware protection was designed to meet the demands of today’s IT by removing standalone, discrete products while delivering proven, all-in-one cybersecurity, backup, and orchestrated recovery.



Powerful integration brings you a first and last line of defense against cyberattacks and data loss, for peace of mind that your business can withstand any threat.



Arcserve solutions secured by Sophos



Get total protection for your infrastructure with solutions designed to integrate cybersecurity and data protection for on-premises, cloud and SaaS-based workloads.






Multi-technology synchronization



You need a simplified, smarter approach to become cyber ready, and we have the answer: Cutting-edge technologies powered by Arcserve Unified Data Protection, Sophos Intercept X Advanced and OneXafe that work seamlessly together to remove complexity, improve SLAs, and leave the risk of cyberattacks and data loss behind.






Whether you choose to install UDP software on your network or opt for the simplicity of an Arcserve appliance, you get protection from data loss and extended downtime across cloud, on-premises, virtual and hyperconverged workloads using one unified central management interface.



Combined with OneXafe appliances, this delivers always-on continuous data protection with immutable storage, to proactively safeguard your data from ransomware or accidental corruption or loss.



 



To find out more, visit www.arcserve.com, contact Arcserve at (+632) 8706 5592, or e-mail sales@acw-group.com.ph. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

