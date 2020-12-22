#VACCINEWATCHPH
Globeâ€™s Holi-Games Showcase Gives an Exciting Sneak Peek on the Future of Gaming with 5G
Celebrity couple and gamers Mikael Daez and Megan Young demonstrates how Globe 5G can usher in the new generation of gaming for everyone with its promise of lower latency and lightning-fast speeds.
Photo Release
Globe gives an exciting sneak peek on the future of gaming with 5G
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With all the time we are spending at home, more and more people are turning to gaming as a fun way to bond with friends and family even when they are miles away. If you’re looking to level up your game, Globe has just what you need.

For the Holi-Games Showcase, the third episode of Globe’s #ChristmasWeLove Live Pop-Up, celebrity couple and gamers Mikael Daez and Megan Young demonstrated how Globe 5G can usher in the new generation of gaming for everyone with its promise of lower latency and lightning-fast speeds.

Through this, cloud gaming becomes possible, which means you can play a wide array of games on demand without having to buy a console or a gaming PC—all you need is your phone!

To show how amazing this can be, Mikael and Megan played a game of King of Fighters XIII on the Gameloft Stream powered by Blacknut Cloud Gaming App, of course using Globe 5G. The two noted how smooth and seamless the gameplay is as they did not experience any input lag while playing.

When talking about 5G, virtual reality (VR) will  always be in the conversation. VR provides a more immersive and dynamic experience to the game, bringing the players into different worlds beyond their limited space. If you want to discover and watch VR videos for free, you can try it  on YouTube, the official VR partner of Globe, using the Globe VR cardboard. This is a great way to travel virtually this holiday while staying safe at home.

Finally, the much-awaited Niantic AR Demo trailer was also shown at the Holi-Games Showcase.

Globe is the only Southeast Asian founding member of the Niantic Planet-Scale AR Alliance, which will make available exclusive 5G-ready AR content, and demonstrate consumer AR experiences that set the standard for what innovation means in a 5G world.

Because it’s the season of giving, Mikael and Megan gave Globe 5G-ready phones to three lucky viewers who answered the League of Legends: Wild Rift Pop Quiz questions correctly so they can jumpstart their 5G journey with Globe. They also played a League of Legends: Wild Rift match-up with Team Liyab where the winner gets to donate P50,000 to their charity of choice. In the end, Megan and her team won for Smile Train Philippines.

You can also play Wild Rift with your friends when you subscribe to GoSURF with free GoWatch and Play, GG30 and GG50, or GoPLAY10 booster for Globe Prepaid via the GlobeOne app. 

You may still catch Globe’s Holi-Games show on Globe’s Facebook page via this link: https://www.facebook.com/globeph/videos/1270674469960844/.

 

Globe’s powerful 5G network is now available in 11 cities in Metro Manila, and in key areas in Davao and Cebu. Visit globe.com.ph/5g to know more.

4 hours ago
